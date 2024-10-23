Vannessa Cross reveals the real reason she's being shunned on '1000-lb Best Friends' and it's truly tragic

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 will explore the unraveling friendship between Vannessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler. Meghan grew closer to Ashley Sutton and even called her best friend, however, Vannessa felt sidelined and disconnected from the group. The tension promises to add a dramatic twist to their dynamic.

Vannessa was deeply disheartened, grappling with a whirlwind of emotions as she wondered if she had unknowingly hurt her friends in some way. She invited Meghan and Ashley for lunch to dig down the issue but things instantly got heated up. Meghan claimed while referring to their TLC show appearance, "Had it not been for me, you wouldn't even be here."

Vannessa vented her frustration that her friends, Meghan and Ashley, seemed more envious than supportive of her incredible weight loss journey. In a moment of vulnerability, the TLC show star confessed, "My best friends of over 30 years exiled me. For losing weight."

Vannessa Cross felt left out as Meghan Crumpler and Ashley Sutton grew closer (@tlc)

How much weight have '1000-lb Best Friends' stars Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross lost?

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 stars Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross embarked on their weight loss journey right from the show's premiere, and their progress has been nothing short of inspiring. During the debut, Meghan weighed almost 500 lbs while Vannessa was 448 lbs and both were addicted to food.

Meghan currently weighs around 300 lbs after losing a surprising 200 lbs while Vannessa's current weight is 229 lbs after she lost more than 200 lbs. The TLC stars have a very challenging journey but they lost hope and looking to achieve new milestones in their transformation journey. The upcoming season will document Meghan's struggles to get revision surgery approval. However, Vannessa also struggled to get her excess skin removed.

'1000-lb Best Friends' documents Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross' weight loss journey (@tlc)

Vannessa Cross backs Meghan Crumpler amid online hate

'1000-lb Best Friends' stars Vannessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler's friendship might have been strained but they always stand by each other, ready to lend support when the going gets tough. Meghan has recently faced a wave of online backlash, criticized for what some see as a selfish attitude and a reluctance to own up to her struggles in her weight loss journey.

Meghan was also accused of taking advantage of her friends and not offering them the support they needed as they pursued their own goals. However, Vannessa has stepped up to defend her longtime friend, fiercely countering the critics and standing by Meghan's side. Vannessa shared, "I just want to say whoever hurt my Meghan Crumpler's feelings needs to think about this, we ONLY started this journey to better ourselves, and all 4 of us have changed so much over the last two years... no one should be comparing themselves to anyone else, that's not right!!!"

Vannessa Cross backs Meghan Crumpler amid online hate (@tlc)

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, October 22 at 10 pm ET on TLC