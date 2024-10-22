'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler emerges from the basement and welcomes new family member

'1000 lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler has finalliy moved out of Tina Arnold's basement

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 star Meghan Crumpler has finally moved out of Tina Arnold's Winder's house after crashing in her basement for years. Tina's home is cozy, but having Meghan live with her took a toll on her personal life. With a lively household of eight residents and ten playful cats, the scene was always vibrant and bustling.

Meghan's living situation has always received backlash, but the TL C show star is no longer a burden to Tina. She has now purchased her own house in Atlanta. Recently, Meghan hinted about her new living situation in the teaser of the upcoming season. She has also been dropping hints about her new home on social media over the past few months. She shared a series of pictures with her best friend Tina while wishing her birthday and revealed she was spending her first birthday without Tina because "we're both sick, & live so far away, and I can't hang out with you today."

'1000 lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler lives in Atlanta, Georgia (Instagram/@meghan_1000lbbestfriends)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler lives with a rescued cat

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 star Meghan Crumpler has welcomed a new member to her home. The reality star shared her joy about being a fur mama, calling it the best feeling in the world. In a video, she introduced her cat, saying, "This is my baby Bigglesworth, who I've had for over a year now."

Meghan revealed that he was an abandoned kitten she discovered covered in glitter, being held by someone who wasn't well. She paid $40 to rescue him, took him home, cleaned him up, and ensured he received all his vaccinations. Since then, they have been happily living together.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Tina Arnold's house destroyed after flood

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Tina Arnold faced a devastating crisis when her home was hit by a flood. Cameras were rolling, capturing the intense emotions and chaos as Tina dealt with the disaster's aftermath.

The water was leaking from everywhere including the air vent and a pipe burst on the main floor. However, the city officials later declared the house 'uninhabitable,' forcing the family to evacuate. Tina, along with her cats and family members, temporarily relocated to a hotel for a few days while repairs were made to their home.

'1000 lb Best Friends' stars Meghan and Tina Arnold lived together (Instagram/@meghan_1000lbbestfriends)

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, October 22 at 10 pm ET on TLC.