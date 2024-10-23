'1000-lb Best Friends' gets a new Tina after Arnold quits amid rumors of behavior issues

Tina A Senter is set to join the cast of '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3, alongside Meghan Crumpler, Ashley Sutton, and Vanessa Cross

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 is set to return with another exciting season, showcasing the significant weight loss journeys of Meghan Crumpler, Ashley Sutton, and Vanessa Cross. However, Tina Arnold, a familiar face from the last two seasons, will not be returning. According to Arnold, the producers decided to move on without her after she chose not to undergo bariatric surgery, opting for a natural weight loss approach instead.

With Arnold out, it seems a new Tina is stepping in. Tina A Senter is set to join the cast of '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3, alongside the usual crew. While Arnold attributes her departure to her decision against surgery, her unpleasant behavior might have played a role as well. Arnold was often perceived as a condescending friend, with actions that suggested jealousy towards Cross. This contributed to a lack of connection with the audience which may have contributed to the show's decision to replace her in the popular TLC series.

Will '1000-lb Best Friends' season 3 star Tina A Senter be any different from Tina Arnold?

With '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 moving forward without Tina Arnold, it will be interesting to see what newcomer Tina A Senter brings to the table. Senter will be under high expectations, as Arnold was largely disliked for her negative actions. She was often seen putting her friends down, particularly Vanessa Cross, especially when they needed support the most. Arnold never showed signs of being a true friend and could even be blamed for delaying Cross's weight loss journey. Her inability to connect with the audience gave many hope for her replacement.

One standout moment of Arnold's bad behavior was when she made a huge fuss about Cross running around naked at the campground. While Cross's actions were spontaneous, her free-spirited nature was blown out of proportion by Arnold, making her friend feel bad about the situation. Given Arnold’s repeated negative behavior, there's hope that Senter will be a breath of fresh air in this chaotic dynamic.

Tina gets into a heated argument with Scott

The '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 trailer gives fans a glimpse of what's in store for the upcoming season. With Tina A Senter joining the much-anticipated installment, there’s hope she won’t resemble the arrogant Tina Arnold. However, the two-minute teaser might surprise you. Senter is introduced when Meghan Crumpler, Ashley Sutton, and Vanessa Cross attend Dr Charles Procter’s bariatric support group. Senter reveals she’s scheduled for surgery in a couple of weeks but shares that she’s faced criticism from people who urged her to take the natural route instead of undergoing surgery.

Tina reappears at the end of the trailer, engaging in a heated argument with Scott. "All you do is act like you're the f***ing boss around here," she yells at him. Scott quickly fires back, denying her accusation, which prompts Senter to scream at him to leave the room. Crumpler tries to calm her down, but Sutton takes Senter's side, saying, "No, no. Everything don't f***ing need to be calm down." The tense exchange ends with Scott storming out.

The new Tina is a dog mom and professional painter

According to Senter's Instagram bio, she is a professional painter and entrepreneur. Her interests also include renovating her home and cooking. The '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 star is also a dog mom to two adorable pups, Bailey and Brody, who frequently appear in her videos and pictures. Her social media is filled with posts of her engaging in fun Christmas decorations and styling her home with chic vanity tables while adding a little bling for a special touch.

'1,000-Lb Best Friends' season 3 premiering on Tuesday, Oct 22, at 10 PM ET on TLC