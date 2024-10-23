'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill's behavior leads to major showdown with two castmembers

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 newbie Scott Bagwill is called out for bossing people around

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 is nearing its highly anticipated release with new faces joining the cast. While Tina Arnold is being replaced by Tina A. Senter, another fresh face, Scott Bagwill, will also be part of the crew. As the newest addition, all eyes are on Scott, and it’s clear he was made for reality TV.

In the latest '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 trailer, the TLC newbie is seen in a fierce verbal showdown with Senter, who calls him out for his bossy behavior. Bagwill denies the accusation and tries to stand his ground. However, Senter, clearly fed up, shouts at him to leave the room. Although Bagwill refuses at first with a firm "No," he eventually storms out, slamming the door behind him. Tension is high, and it seems Ashley Sutton may also be tired of his controlling attitude, as she sides with Senter, saying, "No, no. Everything don't need to f***ing calm down." Meghan Crumpler, on the other hand, tries to defuse the situation.

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 star Scott Bagwill gets in a fierce verbal fight with Tina A Senter (@tlc)

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 star Scott Bagwill blames cheese for his weight struggles

In the '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 trailer, Bagwill introduces himself during one of Dr. Charles Procter's bariatric support group sessions. He admits to giving up fast food and soda despite his love for food. However, he blames cheese for his ultimate downfall in the weight struggle. Although he acknowledges that cutting out junk food has allowed him to see the positives of his changes, Vanessa Cross has a different perspective. She points out that while Bagwill claims he is "doing good," he seems to relish every opportunity to indulge in food. Overall, it appears Bagwill might be a letdown on his weight loss journey, as he seems to be in denial about not seeing any evident changes.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill blames cheese for weight issue (@tlc)

What does '1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill do for a living?

According to Bagwill's LinkedIn profile, he was a Personal Vacation Planner at Carnival Cruise Line from May 2021 to June 2023. He likely left this position after signing a contract with TLC. In addition, he previously served as an ambassador for Maple Street Biscuit Company and worked as an On-Air Personality at Magic 105.9, where he hosted the overnight show from 12 am to 4 am. Notably, he was also a teacher at The Cottage School. Moreover, the '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 star holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication/Media Studies from Grand Canyon University and a Master's degree in Education for Special Education and Teaching from Kennesaw State University's Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Scott Bagwill was a Personal Vacation Planner at Carnival Cruise Line (@tlc)

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 star Scott Bagwill attends Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes

From the looks of the '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 trailer, Bagwill might not be on the path to achieve significant weight loss transformation. However, he appears determined to lose weight. He is part of Guard Up Training, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu school, where he focuses on getting his heart rate up and establishing proper form. He is often featured on the school's Instagram page, working out in the mornings to build a better physique and lose a significant amount of weight.

Scott Bagwill often attends Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes (Instagram/@guarduptraining)

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, October 22 at 10 pm ET on TLC.