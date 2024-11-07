'Yellowstone' Season 5 director Christina Voros may have inadvertently answered show's biggest question

Though Kevin Costner confirmed his exit from the show 'Yellowstone' fans are holding on to hope.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As Paramount's popular show 'Yellowstone' is inching closer to its conclusion, fans are buzzing with one big question- will Kevin Costner’s John Dutton show up one last time? In June, the actor confirmed his exit from the show ahead of fifth and final season but director Christina Voros's recent statement gives out a hope for a surprise.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2, scheduled to premiere on Sunday, November 10, has a lot to unpack. The mystery isn't limited to about John Dutton’s potential return, but extends to the fate of the entire Dutton family. Will the series end with resolution, or will it leave us yearning for more? Voros hints for the latter.

What 'Yellowstone' director revealed about Kevin Costner's character

Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' (@paramountnetwork)

Voros confirmed that Kevin Costner's character will be part of the narrative despite the actor's exit from the show. "His presence is integral," Voros told in a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter. She further added, "I think to say any more than that would potentially compromise all the work that went into redacting the scripts! But I think the reason people are wondering, “Is he, isn’t he? Where is he, where is he not?” is because he is the patriarch and his presence is an essential component to the story. John Dutton is still central."

Without revealing how the show would end, she said, "There was so much in the press about Kevin. And when you make a show that has such a beloved following, everyone is going to have their ideas about how it should end. I think Taylor has written something that is beautiful and surprising and unexpected and riveting."

Voros wants to leave fans with questions and not wrapping everything up with a neat little bow. "You want to leave them wanting more. A conclusion like this needs to feel satisfying, but you don’t want people to not miss Beth or Rip or Kayce," she said.

Why did Kevin Costner leave 'Yellowstone'?

Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone' (@paramountnetwork)

In June, Costner took to his Instagram account and confirmed his exit from the show. He said in the video, “Hi everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone — that beloved series that I love — that I know you love. I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future."

"It was something that really changed me. I loved it, and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies," he concluded.

When quipped about the reason behind quitting the show, he said, "I gave this thing five seasons. I was really happy to do it. And I don’t need drama. So, let’s just take that drama away, let’s take the guessing [away]. The fans have been way too good to me. And my obligation is to go on and continue to make things that mean something to them," in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

For now, it's hard for us to imagine 'Yellowstone' without the patriarch, but Voros's recent statement gives us hope that the character might still play a role in these last episodes, just maybe not in the way we expect.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 trailer

Part 2 of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 will arrive on Paramount on November 10