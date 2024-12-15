'Yellowstone' Season 6: Taylor Sheridan's hit series will return but with a twist

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

As the much-anticipated 'Yellowstone' finale has made its premiere, ardent fans are left wondering if the popular show will make a comeback. The creative brainchild of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, 'Yellowstone's' final season kicked off with the heartbreaking demise of protagonist John Dutton (Kevin Costner), followed by a slew of slow-paced episodes.

While 'Yellowstone' final season will not be best remembered for its signature drama, it still had its moments. However, the stunning finale has left many fans wondering if Sheridan is planning another spinoff that could grant them the chance to see their favorite characters once again.

Will there be a 'Yellowstone' Season 6?

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone'

While 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is the final season of the Western drama series, that doesn't mean it's the end of the journey for two beloved characters. If the latest reports are to be believed, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) will headline a new spinoff series, which will play out in the same 'Yellowstone' timeline. The creator of 'Yellowstone,' Sheridan, is also working on the creative for the new show, which will likely feature another 'Yellowstone' cast member.

As 'Yellowstone' has already had some successful prequel spin-offs like '1883' and '1923,' the news of the series making way for another show is an exciting one, as it will keep the door open for several other characters to reappear. While other details of the newly announced series are still under wraps, it's highly anticipated that the show will feature several other characters from 'Yellowstone,' like Carter (Finn Little) and Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J Smith).

What could be the plot of the 'Yellowstone' spinoff?

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone'

While the details of this new spinoff are under wraps, one can assume that the new spinoff will have a great chance to cash in on the strong bond between Beth and Rip. The two are one of the most celebrated couples in the 'Yellowstone' universe, so it's likely that the spin-off series will majorly focus on their strong bond.

In addition, Rip will take on the role of family patriarch, and given his grounded approach to the matters, the outcomes can be reminiscent of John's way of handling things, which means there will be frequent visits to the train station. Furthermore, I also feel we will be seeing more of series creator Sheridan's character, Travis, as he is introduced as Rip's friend. That also rightly explains why we get to see Travis more in Yellowstone's final season.

