‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ is back and here's everything you need to know about it

Here's an exciting update for the fans of '1923', Season 2 is on the way

If you're a fan of '1923', the popular 'Yellowstone' prequel, and have been waiting patiently for news about its second season, here's some news for you. The show’s first season was a hit, drawing viewers into the challenges the Dutton family faced in the early 1900s. Now, with filming for Season 2 officially underway, there’s plenty of excitement about what’s next.

'1923' Season 2 promises to pick up where the first left off, diving deeper into the drama and hardships of the Dutton family. With familiar faces returning and some exciting new characters joining the story, it’s shaping up to be another unforgettable chapter.

Who stars in '1923' Season 2?

A still from '1923' (Paramount+)

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the heart of the series. Their powerful performances made them fan favorites, and they’ll continue to lead the charge in Season 2. Other cast members returning include Brandon Sklenar, Aminah Nieves, Darren Mann, and Julia Schlaepfer, ensuring the stories fans love will continue to unfold. But that’s not all. New cast members are stepping in to add fresh layers to the story.

Janet Montgomery joins as Hillary, a woman fighting for justice, and Jennifer Carpenter will play Mamie Fossett, a tough U.S. Deputy Marshal. With these additions, it’s clear the drama and action are only going to get more intense.

What the plot for '1923' Season 2 could be

A still from '1923' (Paramount+)

The Dutton family isn’t out of the woods yet, far from it, so '1923' Season 2 will focus on Teonna Rainwater’s dangerous journey to freedom, the strained relationship between Spencer and Alexandra, and the ongoing threat of Donald Whitfield, who’s determined to take over the Duttons' land. Through all of this, Jacob and Cara will need to summon all their strength to keep their family and their legacy intact.

While we’re still waiting for an official release date, the buzz around 1923 Season 2 keeps growing. Until then, fans can rewatch the first season on Paramount+ and prepare for what’s sure to be an unforgettable return.

