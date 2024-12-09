Surprise cameo in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 leaves fans ecstatic

An unexpected star crashed 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 and we can't stop gushing over it

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

With the finale just an episode away, the anticipation for the closure is mounting high. Unfortunately, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 fails to bask in its magnificent glory as the beloved series moves ahead with a slow-paced and character-driven storyline. Created by Taylor Sheridan, 'Yellowstone Season 5 mostly focuses on the investigation surrounding John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and saving the ranch.

However, from the outset of the latest season, 'Yellowstone' is at the center of major backlash for failing to deliver intended thrills. Regardless, a surprising cameo in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 has truly taken fans by surprise.

Who made a cameo in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13?

Bella Hadid and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 (Paramount)

In an unanticipated turn of events, when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) knocks on Travis Wheatley's (Taylor Sheridan) place to get his assistance with selling the horses, she is surprised to see a young and sexy woman greeting her. This striking beauty is none other than Bella Hadid. While no particular information about Bella's character is established, it is clear that she is Travis's girlfriend, which takes Beth by surprise.

Bella's cameo in 'Yellowstone' may seem unexpected, but the supermodel is well-known for her love for horses and has even moved to Texas to hone her skills further. If reports are to be believed, Bella is being helped by her boyfriend, rodeo star Adan Banuelos, and the duo is living their best life together.

Fans are blown away by Bella Hadid's surprising cameo in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13

Bella Hadid in a still from 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13

As soon as 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 made its debut, fans were quick to notice Bella's cameo and shared their two cents under a Reddit thread.

A surprised fan shared, "Is that f****g Bella Hadid???" Another added, "Omg didn’t even realize that. wtf." A fan commented, "Came here to see who she was cuz it was driving me nuts!."

Meanwhile, another added, "Now that you mention it I remember seeing this!! I guess I didn't expect to see her on the show. hell it sounds like she's got more experience that 99% of this cast so what the hell."

