'Yellowstone' is heading for the perfect ending, but can Taylor Sheridan get out of his own way

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Taylor Sheridan's western drama series 'Yellowstone' is heading towards its conclusion with the final episode set to make its debut on Sunday, December 15. However, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 fails to capitalize on its hype, and things are going downhill for the once-beloved series with the demise of John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

From Sheridan's character, Travis, hogging maximum limelight in the latest episode to the lack of major action, things are not looking great for the beloved series. However, Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) unrevealed plan does hint that 'Yellowstone' may have a fitting ending, but will Sheridan let it happen?

Why there's only one ending that fits perfectly for 'Yellowstone'

Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

The ardent 'Yellowstone' fans are surely disappointed with the character-driven narrative of the final season, as opposed to its signature high-stakes storyline. However, the sudden shift in the storyline can be attributed to the demise of Dutton patriarch John. As the financial woes enclose the Yellowstone ranch, the Duttons are left with no choice but to sell off the properties, but it is not a permanent solution. Amidst this, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) hints at a plan that will bring the storyline to full circle. While the plan is still under wraps, it's highly possible that in the finale episode of 'Yellowstone,' Kayce would sell off the land to Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham).

Now, if that happens, it will effectively tie up the Dutton prophecy, which shares that Dutton's beloved ranch will be given back to the indigenous community. So, if Kayce does sell off the ranch to Rainwater, it will not only fulfill the infamous prophecy but also give a fitting and deserving conclusion to the show.

Taylor Sheridan poses a threat to the perfect conclusion of 'Yellowstone'

Taylor Sheridan in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

One of the major hiccups in the full-cycle ending of 'Yellowstone' has to be Sheridan. There is no doubt that Sheridan is a passionate writer who has poured his heart and soul into 'Yellowstone,' but that can also not take away the fact that the final season, which was touted to be grander than ever, is reduced to just a slow version of the iconic show. Not only that, given his offscreen feud with Costner, the character of John was sent off, and without its central character, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 clearly struggled to keep its footing.

Furthermore, Sheridan also shoved his character, Travis, down fans's throats, which is one of the biggest letdowns of the series. I mean, instead of Travis, I would want to see Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) facing off against each other, which has to be one of the most anticipated moments from the series. While selling the ranch is the perfect conclusion, it is still left to watch if Sheridan will let this happen or have something else, which he deems could be a great send-off.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 streaming on Paramount+