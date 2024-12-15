'Yellowstone' Season 5 finale: 5 wild predictions as one scene from '1883' sparks massive fan theory

'Yellowstone' will likely conclude with a major twist

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Mesmerizing viewers ever since it made its premiere in 2018, it's time for 'Yellowstone' to bid goodbye, thus bringing the curtains down on the gritty and grounded Western universe. Celebrated for rejuvenating the Western drama genre, 'Yellowstone' unfortunately failed to impress even its ardent fans due to its lackluster final season.

However, Yellowstone's final episode is expected to bring out major turns and twists that will restore the much-loved series to its former glory. While stakes are higher than ever, let's discuss five plot points that may help 'Yellowstone' conclude with a bang.

1. 'Yellowstone' to conclude with the Dutton Prophecy fulfilled

A promotional still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks)

One of the most fitting ways to end 'Yellowstone' has to be fulfilling the Dutton prophecy, rooted in the prequel '1883'. The show follows James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton's (Faith Hill) journey to Montana, where the couple settles in Paradise Valley. However, a Crow Elder, Spotted Eagle (Graham Greene), warns that the land will return to his people in seven generations. This prophecy seems set to be fulfilled in the final episode of 'Yellowstone'.

In 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 13, as Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) auctions ranch assets to buy time, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) hints at a bold plan involving giving the ranch away. The theory suggests Kayce may give the ranch to the Broken Rock tribe, led by Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), thus honoring the prophecy.

2. 'Yellowstone' finale will end with John Dutton's funeral

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Facebook/@kevincostner&modernwest)

While John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) tragic demise is still a big blow for the fans, equal heartbreak followed when the series did not even show his funeral. While there was a heart-melting speech that pays tribute to the legacy of John's impact on the 'Yellowstone,' it's still not meaty enough to honor the legacy of an iconic character like John.

It's highly possible that 'Yellowstone' will conclude with John's funeral, which will mark the end of an era in the 'Yellowstone' universe.

3. Kayce Dutton to ride off into the sunset with his family

Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

Kayce steps up in 'Yellowstone,' as he not only takes charge following John's death but also threatens Market Equities' operatives to stay away from his family. In addition, Kayce has a major plan to save Dutton Ranch that will be disclosed in the final episode, but it's most likely he sells the ranch to Rainwater for a token amount, which will not only save the Dutton ranch but also help in initiating a new chapter for him and his family.

I'm confident that after resolving the ranch crises, Kayce will decide to live away from the drama of ranch l, which in every sense feels like the perfect and a deserving conclusion to his character.

4. Jamie Dutton to die in 'Yellowstone' finale

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton in 'Yellowstone' (IMDb)

Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is one character who is most likely to bite the dust in the 'Yellowstone' finale. Following a slew of wrong choices, Jamie is pursued not only by Market Equities, but by the authorities and his family as well.

Following the astonishing demise of Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), Jamie is at the precipice, with no one to look to for guidance. While Christina (Katherine Cunningham) tries to talk sense to the man, it's highly possible that he will not survive the final episode and most likely be killed either by Beth or by Market Equities.

5. New beginnings for Rip and Beth

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

It is confirmed that a 'Yellowstone' spinoff, focusing specifically on Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth, is confirmed, which makes it apparent that the duo will survive the storm of the finale.

Makers may heavily rely on Rip's similarities with John for the new spinoff, which will lend an air of nostalgia to the new show. The iconic couple may be joined by Carter (Finn Litter) and Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J Smith), who were not let go by Rip following the financial crunch faced by the ranch.

'Yellowstone' finale will be released on Sunday, December 15