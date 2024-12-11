Beth's bizarre insinuation at Travis Wheatley's ranch is another sign 'Yellowstone' has lost the plot

Beth Dutton's recent behavior in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 is garnering negative attention

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'



With just a few days away from its highly anticipated finale, 'Yellowstone' fans are bracing themselves for the western drama series' conclusion. However, with the slow-paced, character-driven storyline, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 has left ardent fans fuming red.

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is a prominent character in 'Yellowstone' who seems to have lost the plot in the final season. As for the major part of the season, Beth is only seen threatening Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and then shares a word or two with Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). However, a bizarre development in the latest episode has made it clear that the once highly celebrated series has lost its plot.

Beth Dutton gets bad vibes from Travis Wheatley's ranch in 'Yellowstone'

Taylor Sheridan in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

In 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13, Beth travels to Bosque Ranch in Weatherford, Texas, to get Travis Wheatley's (Taylor Sheridan) aid to sell off a horse. Sheridan, who plays the character of Travis, is also the creator of the series and is already grabbing major backlash for wasting a sizeable amount of time on a minor character when the finale is just an episode away.

However, Beth's bizarre antics at the ranch are another thing that has been grabbing eyeballs. It turns out that Travis's portrayal of a flamboyant man who plays nude poker games is a smart negotiator, and has a hot supermodel-like girlfriend, Sadie (Bella Hadid), made Beth get an intuition that something bad is happening at the ranch.

Why Beth Dutton's bizarre antics hint at the downfall of 'Yellowstone'

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in 'Yellowsone' (Paramount)

We have seen Beth having intuitions, and most of the time they do come true, and the latest example can be John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) death. Additionally, it's an open secret that Beth is not a fan of Travis, and after witnessing his lavish life, filled with unethical parties and no care for tomorrow, it makes her hatred even deeper. However, given the series is just an episode away from its conclusion, focusing a sizable chunk of the episode on a character like Travis is indeed a wrong step, but making Beth think that something sinister is happening adds more weight to the claim that indeed 'Yellowstone' has lost its plot.

I mean, this subplot clearly hints that Sheridan is more focused on giving meat to Travis, and Beth's intuitions only waste time further. Not only that, this subplot also acts as a disconnection between this unwanted plotline and Yellowstone's ongoing conflict. I mean, the worst thing that can happen in the Bosque ranch is the revelation that Travis is a man-child; nothing much can happen. With the finale approaching, I would want Beth to use her impulses to track down Jamie and confront him instead of wasting her talents on Travis's flamboyant antics.

'Yellowstone' finale will make its grand premiere on Sunday, December 15