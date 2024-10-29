'Wizards of Waverly Place' reboot is set to drop, but here's a look at what happened to the OG cast

Created by Todd J Greenwald, the fantasy teen sitcom 'Wizards of Waverly Place' had a dream run from October 12, 2007 to January 6, 2012

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The wizards are back and this time with new magic tricks up their sleeves as a new generation takes charge in Disney's reboot of the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' titled 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.' With a fresh new cast and the same appeal of magic and chaos, even if Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) is no longer wreaking havoc in the life of her brother Justin Russo (David Henrie), a young wizard Billie (Janice LeAnn) has made sure Justin can't breathe a sigh of relief.

However, even though the sequel series has its own merits, I am confident that the millennials' love of the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' is unrivaled, even after more than a decade after its finale, with Alex defeating her siblings to retain her wizard powers. While Selena is a paparazzi princess, we regularly get to know about her new endeavors and personal life. However, the majority of the other cast members typically fly under the radar. So, let's take a look at what the renowned stars of 'Wizards of Waverly Place' are up to in recent days.

Selena Gomez as Alex Russo

Selena Gomez breathed life into the character of Alex Russo in 'Wizards of Waverly Place.' Alex is shown as a bright, cheeky, and often rebellious teen wizard who frequently creates catastrophes. After the show, Selena concentrated more on her music career, releasing her debut solo album, 'Stars Dance,' in 2013.

Around the same time, Gomez openly discussed her health issues, including lupus, which resulted in canceled concerts, chemotherapy treatments, and a 2017 kidney transplant. Gomez continued to prosper musically, with her 2020 album Rare landing at No. 1 and her Spanish-language EP Revelación in 2021 receiving a Grammy nomination. Gomez now stars in Hulu's acclaimed comedy show 'Only Murders in the Building' and has made a guest appearance on 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' as well.

David Henrie as Justin Russo

Justin, the eldest and most responsible son of the Russo family, is played by talented actor David Henri in the show. He is the responsible and studious older brother who is known for his brilliance and devotion to obeying the rules.

Following the conclusion of 'Wizards of Waverly Place,' Henrie broadened his career by performing and directing a variety of content. He starred in films such as 'Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2', 'Little Boy', and 'Walt Before Mickey' all in 2015. Henrie also co-wrote and directed the 2020 film 'This Is the Year'.

Jake T Austin as Max Russo

Jake T Austin plays the character of Max, the younger Russo siblings. Max is generally presented as the comedy relief in the show, noted for his odd nature and lack of seriousness when contrasted to his siblings. Following the cancellation of 'Wizards of Waverly Place,' Austin swiftly went on to the ABC Family series 'The Fosters,' where he appeared for two seasons until 2015.

Austin also became a voice actor, bringing characters to life in animated programs including 'Justice League vs. Teen Titans' and 'Justice League Action.' He also reunited with his onscreen mother, Maria Canals-Barrera, for the 2017 animated film 'Teen Titans: The Judas Contract.' His most recent performance was in the 2020 crime drama Adverse.

Jennifer Stone as Harper Finkle

Jennifer Stone brought Harper Finkle, a beautiful and lovable character, to life. Harper is Alex's best friend and a memorable character known for her unique and unconventional fashion choices. In the early seasons, she even had a strong crush on Justin, which did not develop further. After 'Wizards of Waverly Place' finished, Stone appeared in 'Deadtime Stories', 'Nothing Left to Fear', and 'High School Possession'.

After being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2013, Stone made the life-changing decision to seek a nursing degree. This experience also inspired her to co-write, produce, and appear in the 2019 independent film 'The In-Between.' Stone became a certified nurse in 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 epidemic, and she praised front-line healthcare personnel. In February 2023, she also created the podcast Wizards of Waverly Pod with David DeLuise, where they revisited the series and shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

Maria Canals Barrera as Theresa Russo

Maria Canals-Barrera breathed into the life of Theresa Russo in 'Wizards of Waverly Place.' Maria is shown as a helpful and loving mother who attempts to lead her children through both magical and non-magical experiences. Following the show, Canals-Barrera appeared in 'Cristela' in 2014, which was remarkable for being the first primetime comedy run by a Latina woman; nevertheless, the show was canceled after just one season.

She then worked hard to establish a successful voice-acting career, having voiced characters in 'Justice League' and 'Justice League Unlimited' as well as appearing in other DC animated films, including 'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.' Canals-Barrera has also made guest appearances on renowned television series such as 'Last Man Standing,' 'The Big Bang Theory,' and 'Fuller House.'

David DeLuise as Jerry Russo

Jerry Russo, the patriarch of the Russo household, is played by David DeLuce. Jerry is a former wizard who gave up his magical abilities to marry his true love, Theresa. Following, 'Wizards of Waverly Place,' DeLuise acted in movies including 'Pup Star' and 'Unbroken: Path to Redemption'.

He also appeared as a guest on several television shows, including 'NCIS,' 'Shameless,' 'The Rookie,' and 'This is Us.' In 2023, he paired up with his former co-star Jennifer Stone to present the podcast Wizards of Waverly Pod, where they discuss their experiences on the program and engage with fan-generated information.

