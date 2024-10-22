Ahead of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4's finale, fans speculate fate of one character

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4, Episode 9 hits peak chaos and fans are spiralling with exciting theories

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Excitement reaches its peak as 'Only Murders in the Building' is gearing to close Season 4's mystery next week. Episode 10, airing on Tuesday, October 29, will mark the conclusion of the season as the podcasting trio uncovers both the 'who' and 'why' behind the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch)

'OMITB' Season 4's Episode 9 ended on a major cliffhanger hinting Marshall (Jin Ha) as the killer. While Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) concluded Marshalls' involvement during their meeting with Ron Howard, Mabel (Selena Gomez) found a copy of the script of the movie that credited Sazz as the writer instead of Marshall. The finale now has two key tasks: to reveal the true killer and to address whether the podcasters are safe, as they've felt their lives were in danger throughout the season.

Mabel Mora's uncertain fate in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 has fans worried

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

In the latest episode's final scene, Mabel not only finds a clue hinting at Marshall's motive but goes on to confront him about it. If Marshall is truly this season's killer then Mabel is clearly in danger. Worrying about her fate, a Reddit user wrote, "Mabel. Why, why, WHY would you confront him with that evidence while he's alone in your apartment with you?? Perhaps the Westies will save the day?"

"I'm now scared that Mabel will be the next victim," reads another Reddit comment. For now, fans are only hoping that the Westies intervene before Mabel gets in an extremely tough situation. A comment reads, "I feel like it's either Jan or the Westies that are gonna save Mabel in the next episode. The Westies for the sake of them not being sent to jail. Jan for the sake of her making a comeback after a few episodes."

Fans speculate one major twist in 'OMITB' Season 4's finale episode

Jin Ha as Marshall in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 (Disney/@patrickharbron)

Fans are also sceptical if Marshall is really Sazz's killer. Since there's one more episode left to release, fans are hoping for a major twist. As Charles earlier said this was a two people's job, fans are wondering if Marshall is just an accomplice while the real mastermind will be revealed in the finale.

Someone speculated, "My one remaining question is did someone in the building, maybe Helga, help him. Because they made a big deal about how it was a two person job."

"I think there has to be another killer/accomplice—who was watching them in the Arconia? Plus the loose ends from prior seasons, something/someone else is going to be brought into the picture next episode," reads another Reddit comment. "Why is everyone in the comments talking like Marshall is 100% the killer? Did we forget that the killer revealed in the ninth episode was not the real killer for the majority of the show?" says another fan.

There's a lot to unpack in the finale and we can't wait for the mystery to unfold. Watch the finale on October 29, on Hulu and Disney+

