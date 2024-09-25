Who is Charles Ling on 'The Golden Bachelorette? Retired analyst's daughters encouraged him to find love again

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Charles Ling is a retired analyst who lost his wife around six years ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA: 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Charles Ling is one of the suitors who has managed to stand out from Joan Vassos's season. Charles is a 66-year-old retired financial analyst who hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Speaking of his love life, Charles lost his wife six years ago. In his introduction video, he talked about his late wife and said, “We shared a lot of happy days. She was my first and only love. I don’t know how I went through those years.”

Charles is a doting father to his two grown-up daughters who helped him step out of his comfort zone participate in the ABC dating show and take a second shot at true love. At the end of the day, his daughters just want him to be happy.

During the premiere episode of the show, Charles got a beautiful video message from his daughter. "I love you so much and I hope you have an amazing time," she said. Charles's face lit up after seeing his daughter's video.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Charles Ling shifted to the United States with only $20

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Charles Ling is a big risk-taker. Back in the day, he decided to move from rural China to the United States with only $20 to his name. And now, he is ready to find his soulmate.

The Pennsylvania native is seeking a partner who's both intelligent as well as compassionate. One of the things on his bucket list is to attend the concert of the pop superstar Britney Spears someday.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Charles Ling criticizes Buckingham Palace’s maintenance

In one of his recent Instagram posts, 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Charles Ling discussed about his first trip to Buckingham Palace. In the caption of the post, he shared that the walls of the massive palace were not very clean.

"First time visiting Buckingham Palace. Very nice and attracts many tourists. But some of the walls are not very clean. The next time I visit, if they are still not cleaned I will help power wash them," he wrote alongside pictures of himself posing outside the palace.

Will Charles Ling make it to Joan Vassos's final four?

According to the spoilers revealed by Reality Steve, Charles Ling will not be among Joan Vassos's final four suitors. As of this moment, it's exactly unknown when Charles will face elimination on 'The Golden Bachelorette.'

'The Golden Bachelorette' airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on ABC.