‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’: Jonathon Johnson and Hakeem Moulton take next step in 'Bachelor' universe

‘The Bachelorette’ stars Jonathon Johnson and Hakeem Moulton are headed to 'Bachelor in Paradise'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: During the 'Men Tell All' special from 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, the spotlight was on Jenn Tran as she made a pivotal decision regarding her romantic journey.

After careful consideration and numerous heartfelt interactions throughout the season, Jenn ultimately chose Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg as her final two contenders. These two exceptional gentlemen will now compete for her affection and the coveted final rose in the highly anticipated season finale, which is scheduled to air on September 6.

This climactic episode promises to bring an emotional conclusion to Jenn's search for love, as both Devin and Marcus prepare to showcase their deepest feelings and intentions in hopes of winning her heart. Fans of the series are eagerly awaiting this momentous event, which will undoubtedly be filled with drama, heartfelt moments, and surprising revelations.

In the latest episode, viewers were deeply saddened by the eviction of Jonathon Johnson, who later joined the other men for the emotional 'Men Tell All' reunion segment. During this particularly eventful episode of 'The Bachelorette', which aired on August 27, fans of Bachelor Nation were thrilled to discover that two beloved contestants from Season 21: Jonathon Johnson and Hakeem Moulton will be making their way to the beach for the upcoming Season 10 of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star cast during 'Men Tell All' special (Instagram/@bacheloretteabc)

'The Bachelorette' star Jonathon Johnson bags first invite to 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Following the emotional conclusion of Fantasy Suite Week in Season 21, where viewers from Bachelor Nation witnessed Jenn bid farewell to Jonathon Johnson, who finished as the third runner-up, franchise host Jesse Palmer extended a warm welcome to Jonathon in the studio.

During this segment, they engaged in a thoughtful discussion about Jonathon's journey on the show, his deep feelings for Jenn, and various other aspects of his experience throughout the season.

After Jonathan spoke candidly about his love for Jenn and his regrets on the show, Jesse said, "You're a great guy and you deserve to find love. Assuming you're still single... There's a certain beach opening next summer. So I would hereby like to officially extend to you the very first invite to the beach. What do you say?”

Jonathan enthusiastically accepted the opportunity by saying, "I guess I'll see you there!" to which Jesse replied, "We'll see you in Paradise!

'The Bachelorette' star Jonathon Johnson bags first invite to 'Bachelor in Paradise' (Instagram/@jiggity.jon)

'The Bachelorette' star Hakeem Moulton receives second invite to 'Bachelore in Paradise'

As the episode approached its conclusion, contestant Hakeem Moulton found himself in the spotlight as the second individual to be extended an invitation to join the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise.' The excitement surrounding his invitation was palpable, and fans of the series were eager to see how his experiences would unfold in this new setting.

'The Bachelorette' star Hakeem Moulton receives second invite to 'Bachelore in Paradise' (Instagram/@hakeem.moulton)

When will 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 air?

As we eagerly anticipate the debut season of 'The Golden Bachelorette' set to premiere this September, it's worth noting that 'Bachelor in Paradise', known for its entertaining and often tumultuous dynamics, has been on a break since the conclusion of Season 9 in December 2023.

While ABC has not yet provided a specific date for the show's return, we do know that 'Bachelor in Paradise' will be back for its tenth season in 2025. Fans can look forward to watching at least two of Jenn Tran's former boyfriends as they enjoy the sun and take another chance at finding love in this beloved spin-off series.

The official poster for 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 (Instagram/@bachelorinparadise)

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 finale airs on September 3, 2024, at 8 pm ET only on ABC.