Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Wind River 2’ has wrapped filming — but one major thing is keeping it from releasing

Yes, ‘Wind River: The Next Chapter’ is real — and Martin Sensmeier and Gil Birmingham will reprise their roles

Set against the backdrop of the modern American West, Taylor Sheridan's 'Wind River' is making headlines for grabbing the No. 7 spot on Netflix's Top 10. Originally released in 2017, the crime flick stars Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner as the protagonists, who band together to investigate a murder mystery. While the movie is getting all the love and appreciation, many wonder if there will be a sequel to 'Wind River,' and if yes, when it will be released?

A still of Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner from 'Wind River' (Image Source: Lionsgate | Wind River)

Following the success of 'Wind River,' a sequel, 'Wind River: The Next Chapter,' was officially announced in 2022, with principal photography occurring from March 15 to April 24, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. Despite wrapping production three years ago, the sequel still does not have a release date. Notably, Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will direct, taking over from Sheridan, who wrote and directed the original. While Renner and Olsen will not return, Martin Sensmeier and Gil Birmingham will reprise their roles as Chip and Martin Hanson, respectively, as per Movie Web.

The sequel will also introduce new cast members, including Jason Clarke, Scott Eastwood, Alan Ruck, Chaske Spencer, Tatanka Means, and Kali Reis. The follow-up movie will see Sensmeier's character Chip Hanson as a newly minted tracker, following in the footsteps of Renner's Agent Cory Lambert, while Birmingham returns as Chip's father, who previously aided in investigating the murder central to the first film. The original 'Wind River,' which starred Renner and Olsen as federal agents investigating a young woman's murder on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming, was both a critical and commercial success. The movie earned numerous accolades and recognition as one of the Top Ten Independent Films of 2017 by the National Board of Review.

The sequel’s synopsis centers on escalating terror on the Wind River reservation, where a series of "ritualistic murders remain unsolved." The FBI returns, enlisting Chip, who becomes caught in a dangerous struggle between authorities, a vigilante, and his home reservation, per Entertainment Weekly. Reportedly, 'Wind River' recently began streaming on Netflix in the US, reaching #7 on the Top 10. The film was highly praised, holding 87% from critics and 90% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of Sheridan's three Certified Fresh projects, as per Collider.

Reportedly, 'Wind River' proved to be a major financial success, earning $44 million worldwide against a modest $11 million production budget, effectively doubling its cost and securing a substantial profit for the studio. While Sheridan had technically made his directorial debut six years earlier with 'Vile,' he has openly stated that he considers 'Wind River' to be his true feature debut, due to the creative control and scale of the project. Following 'Wind River,' Renner reunited with Sheridan on the acclaimed TV series 'Mayor of Kingstown,' which is set to release a new season on Sunday, October 26. The late Graham Greene, who passed away recently at age 73, also had a memorable role in the film, adding further depth and authenticity to the story.