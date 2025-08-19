‘Wind River’ gets a major sequel update — but it’s not the news Taylor Sheridan fans were hoping for

The next chapter in the acclaimed crime thriller is moving forward… with a surprising shift behind the scenes

These days, Taylor Sheridan fans are eagerly anticipating the new seasons of various shows, including 'Tulsa King,' 'Mayor of Kingstown,' and 'Landman,' which are scheduled to release later this year on Paramount+. On the other hand, fans have just received a devastating update about the sequel to the 2017 crime-thriller film 'Wind River', which is considered one of Sheridan's best movies to date. An official announcement regarding the sequel was made in November 2022. However, recently it was revealed that the 'Yellowstone' mastermind Sheridan won't be associated with the upcoming sequel in any capacity.

For the unversed, let us share with you that the 'Wind River: The Next Chapter' will be directed by Canadian filmmaker Kari Skogland, well-known for her work on 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.' Meanwhile, the screenplay of the movie will be written by Patrick Massett and John Zinman. The production of the sequel to 'Wind River' wrapped up nearly two years ago. The shooting of the film took place in Calgary, Canada. Up until now, the exact release date of the forthcoming film hasn't been revealed by the network.

'Wind River: The Next Chapter' has a star-studded cast, featuring Martin Sensmeier, Jason Clarke, Alan Ruck, Scott Eastwood, and Chaske Spencer in pivotal roles. 'Wind River,' which starred Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in lead roles, turned out to be a hit at the box office when it was released in 2017. Back in the day, the film bagged a score of 87% from critics and 90% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Then, the Taylor Sheridan film, which was made on a budget of $11 million, grossed $44 million at the box office.

Renner was Sheridan's first choice to play the role of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tracker Cory Lambert in 'Wind River,' but he originally turned down the role due to a scheduling conflict. At that point, Renner was busy shooting the 'Arrival,' a sci-fi thriller directed by Denis Villeneuve. Soon after, Sheridan reached out to 'Star Trek' actor Chris Pine, who declined the acting part due to his role as Steve Trevor in the first 'Wonder Woman' movie. The slight delay in the casting made room for Renner to return and play the titular role in 'Wind River.'

During an interview with The Wrap's Matt Donnelly at the Sundance Film Festival, Renner stated that he faced a special challenge playing the character of a wildlife officer who loses his child in Sheridan's film 'Wind River.' Then, Renner mentioned that the film “deals with issues that I would never want to go through. When you play a character mid-steel, it’s boring if you don’t have a lot of lava bubbling beneath it.”

In the same interview, when Sheridan was asked what inspired him to make 'Wind River,' he shared, “It takes place on a reservation that’s not far from where I live. I spent time in my 20s on a reservation of my own choosing. I wanted to make a film that highlighted the really ignored element of society that’s dealing with issues that are so oppressive, that are so acute and so unnecessary. You affect social change with the arts, and that’s the way I march.”