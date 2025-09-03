‘Marvel Zombies’ brings back a major MCU character — but not in the way you'd hope

Marvel Studios has confirmed that Elizabeth Olsen will return to the MCU franchise as Scarlet Witch but with a shocking twist

While we are just a few entries away from witnessing the final battle of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios recently dropped a huge bomb. Elizabeth Olsen is finally stepping back into the MCU, reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch. The inclusion of her character was made official through the latest trailer of ‘Marvel Zombies.’ In case you don't know, Olsen’s Scarlet Witch met her demise in the climax of the 2022 movie, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’ While things were uncertain, and fans had high hopes, her character definitely doesn't seem to be done spreading more chaos. However, this time she is not a part of the scared timeline, 616.

In a recently released trailer of ‘Marvel Zombies,’ a variety of old as well as new superheroes were introduced. The footage showcased Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, Hailee Steinfeld's Hawkeye, Florence Pugh's Black Widow, as well as zombified Captain America, Okoye, Namor, and Clint Barton (Hawkeye). This mind-blowing trailer that had blood and gore throughout its 1 minute 44 seconds run introduced the Scarlet Witch to banging music and a heavy guitar solo.

She appeared briefly, her eyes glowing red as she tapped into her powers. What makes her character even more terrifying is that, on top of the powers she already possesses, she’s now infected with the virus. Other standout moments in the 'Marvel Zombies' trailer included Spider-Man ripping off zombie heads and a Moon Knight-inspired version of Blade, voiced, surprisingly, by Todd Williams, according to Screen Rant. While the trailer has fans buzzing, the actress from 'His Three Daughters' has yet to be confirmed for a big-screen role.

Meaning, amongst the heavy cast of ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ Olsen may not go head-to-head against Robert Downey Jr.’s Dr. Victor Von Doom. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Olsen won't be moving forward with her live-action role, at least for the time being. Talking to the outlet, she confirmed that while the grand ensemble is filming their scene in London for ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ she is not going to be a part of the Russo brothers’ upcoming outings, which include ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’ In fact, back in March, she had returned from London, wrapping Sam Esmail’s Panic Carefully. “I’m moving on to filming a pilot for FX [called ‘Seven Sisters’],” Olsen stated.

Coming to the cast of ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ the first–over five hours–announcement had included big names such as Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, Vanessa Kirby’s Susan Storm, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, as well as Florence Pugh’s Yelena. The total number of returning charters included in the first announcement was over 20, also bringing in Namor, Sentry, as well as Channing Tatum’s Gambit. However, according to a report by Forbes, insider Jeff Sneider has mentioned that the second cast announcement would be even longer. ‘Marvel Zombies’ will drop all four of its episodes on September 24.