Is Russell Shaw really dead? ‘Tracker’ boss teases spin-off after Jensen Ackles’ character ‘dies’ in season 3

Jensen Ackles’ “death” on ‘Tracker’ sparks wild fan theories and hints that CBS may be eyeing a new spinoff built around Russell Shaw’s shadowy past.

CBS’ hit action-drama ‘Tracker’ threw fans for a loop in its latest episode, only to reveal it was all part of an elaborate ruse. Sunday’s episode, the second installment of the show’s two-part Season 3 premiere, appeared to kill off Russell Shaw (played by ‘Supernatural’ alum Jensen Ackles).However, it was revealed that the character’s demise was nothing more than a clever hoax. The twist came midway through the episode when Russell and Colter Shaw (series lead Justin Hartley) staged Russell’s “death” to throw a dangerous group known as The Process off their trail.

The two brothers executed the fake-out with unexpected flair, complete with a messy ketchup splatter to sell the illusion. The moment blended tension with humor, capturing the sibling bond that has quickly become a highlight of the season. Showrunner Elwood Reid revealed that the original cut of the episode included even more comic back-and-forth between the brothers as they debated the logistics of faking a death scene. As quoted by TVLine, “We shot a whole bit where they argued about how to fake the death,” Reid shared.

He added, “Russell's the 'I've done this before' guy, while Colter's trying to do everything by the book. It was funny, but we had to cut it for time. The ketchup shot said it all — and it's perfectly on-brand for Russell.” While Russell’s fake death was short-lived, it sparked major speculation among fans, especially after hints dropped throughout the episode suggested the character might soon branch out on his own. With Prime Video’s ‘Countdown’ recently canceled, Ackles’ schedule has opened up, leading many to wonder if ‘Tracker’s creative team might be setting the stage for a potential spinoff centered on Shaw.

Reid confirmed that the idea has been discussed internally, though nothing is official just yet. “We're cautious,” he admitted. “‘Tracker’ is Justin [Hartley]'s show, and we never want to do anything that cheapens it. That said, Russell's military background opens the door to a very different kind of series — one that plays to Jensen's strengths.” As reported by Collider, ‘Tracker’ premiered its third season on October 19, and new episodes air Sundays on CBS with streaming available on Paramount+. The latest season kicked off with a high-stakes two-part story that reestablished Colter Shaw’s lone-wolf lifestyle while expanding the show’s universe.

The series follows Colter, a resourceful survivalist who travels the country solving missing-persons cases in exchange for reward money. His complex moral code and sharp instincts make him both a hero and an outsider. The next episode of ‘Tracker’ Season 3 is scheduled to air on November 2, continuing Colter’s journey as he takes on another dangerous case. With Ackles’ Russell still in play and fan chatter around a potential spinoff growing louder, it’s clear that ‘Tracker’ has no plans to slow down anytime soon.