6 bold predictions for HBO’s ‘Task’ ahead of its nail-biting season finale

Created by Brad Ingelsby, 'Task' is all set to conclude with a high-stakes finale after a stellar 7-episode run

After a stellar 7-episode run, HBO's 'Task' is all set to conclude with the final episode airing on Sunday, October 19. Created by Brad Ingelsby, the crime drama focuses on FBI Agent Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo) leading a task force to investigate robberies, leaving the fans on the edge of their seats. The tension escalated when it was revealed that the mastermind behind the crime is none other than an ordinary man, raising the stakes higher than ever. With the finale around the corner, let's take a look at the six possible predictions.

(L-R) A still of Mark Ruffalo, Alison Oliver, Fabien Frankel, and Thuso Mbedu 'Task' (Image Source: Task | @hbo)

6. Tom Brandis will retire from the FBI

After years of high-stakes FBI work and witnessing unimaginable loss, Brandis will likely resign and embrace a more peaceful life. His retirement plan could be turning his home into a combined bird sanctuary and foster care center, as per The Ringer. He will start by bringing Sam Nance into his care, honoring his late wife, Susan (Mireille Enos), by giving a loving home to children in need. True to his passions, Brandis will also fill the house with birds, starting with Gertie and the Prendergrast roost, blending nurturing instincts for both children and animals.

5. Aleah Clinton will bid adieu to law enforcement, but not to shooting

After the intense corruption and brutality she's witnessed in her law enforcement career, Aleah Clinton (Thuso Mbedu) will also follow Brandis' footsteps and step away from the force. The danger of running covert operations alongside Brandis may push her toward a new path. Yet, she isn't ready to give up her true passion, which is shooting. Clinton envisions opening a women-only shooting range called Bullseye, with Lizzie's (Alison Oliver) patch as its logo, offering a safe and empowering space for women to learn marksmanship.

4. Perry and Jayson Wilkes will have a showdown

Tensions will escalate as Jayson Wilkes (Sam Keeley) searches for Eryn's (Margarita Levieva) whereabouts, with his team of dirty cops and Dark Hearts closing in. Clues may soon point to Perry (Jamie McShane) as her killer, setting the stage for a violent confrontation between mentor and mentee in their cabin hideaway. Given Wilkes' previous willingness to kill over Eryn's death, a deadly showdown seems inevitable.

3. Anthony Grasso will seek revenge on Jayson Wilkes and the Dark Hearts

Haunted by Lizzie Stover's death, Anthony Grasso (Fabien Frankel) may attempt to take justice into his own hands. Knowing her death resulted from his own actions, mostly due to feeding intel to the Dark Hearts, Grasso could secretly contact Wilkes. Grasso may pose as an informant to isolate Wilkes and exact revenge, even if it risks exposing himself and his department.

2. Anthony Grasso's boss may turn against him

Grasso's actions may expose deeper corruption within the county police, prompting Chief Michael Dorsey (Raphael Sbarge) to confront him at home. Warning Grasso that he's under investigation and can no longer cover his tracks, Dorsey subtly punishes him while signaling that if Grasso's guilt over Lizzie's death threatens to expose the department, Dorsey might prefer to eliminate him rather than risk the whole force being implicated.

1. Tom Brandis will reconcile with his son

Forgiveness is a central theme in 'Task,' and while Robbie Prendergrast (Tom Pelphrey) avoided it and Grasso may never forgive himself, Brandis could find clarity through the chaos. Witnessing loss and broken families, he might gain the insight to forgive both his son and himself, embracing the possibility that redemption and healing are still attainable.