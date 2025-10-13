How many episodes are there in ‘Task’? Fans brace for explosive twists as HBO’s crime drama nears its finale

With only one episode left, ‘Task’ heads toward a brutal showdown and no one in Philadelphia’s underworld is safe from the fallout.

HBO’s gritty new crime miniseries ‘Task’ has quickly become one of the network’s most talked-about Sunday-night dramas. And it’s racing toward a shocking conclusion. The series, which premiered on September 7, airs new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT and is also available to stream on Max, as per Mint. Inspired by Michael Mann’s ‘Heat,’ ‘Task’ takes viewers into the grim underbelly of suburban Philadelphia, where two men from opposite worlds are bound for a deadly confrontation. Mark Ruffalo, known for 'The Avengers' and '13 going on 30,' stars as Tom Brandis, a former priest turned FBI agent.

Opposite him is Tom Pelphrey, playing Robbie Prendergrast, a blue-collar trash collector whose desperation drives him to commit a string of violent robberies in an effort to support his struggling family. Fans eager to know how long the story will last can rest easy. ‘Task’ is a seven-episode limited series, meaning it tells a complete story in a single season. Since its debut in early September, HBO has been releasing one episode each Sunday night. As reported by Brit+Co, the penultimate episode (Episode 6) premiered on October 12, and the series finale is set to air on October 19.

It is going to tie up the web of betrayal, corruption, and loss that has unfolded so far. Episode 6 delivered what many viewers are calling one of the show’s most harrowing hours yet. The episode opened with a chaotic standoff in the woods involving the FBI, the Dark Hearts gang, and Robbie Prendergrast. In a desperate act, Robbie hurled a duffel bag of fentanyl into the river, a final attempt to destroy the evidence, before being fatally stabbed by his rival, Jayson. Meanwhile, PSP officer Lizzie Stover met a devastating end.

Temporarily deafened by gunfire during the shootout, she failed to hear Detective Grasso’s warning and was struck and killed by the gang’s getaway truck. The aftermath revealed that Grasso himself may not be as innocent as he appears. An FBI probe uncovered his secret ties to the Dark Hearts, exposing a history of collusion that threatens to unravel the entire investigation. But the biggest twist came in the episode’s closing moments: Robbie had secretly arranged for his friend Shelley Driscoll to sell the hidden drugs and deliver the money to his family after his death.

‘Task’ has proven to be one of HBO’s strongest new dramas of 2025. It’s a dark, slow-burning exploration of morality and loss that refuses to let viewers look away. The ‘Task’ finale airs Sunday, October 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with streaming available on HBO Max. With only one episode left, fans are bracing for an explosive finale that promises to answer the lingering questions.