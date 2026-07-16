'Sullivan's Crossing's future at The CW finally decided ahead of Season 5

Season 4 ended with a shocking turn of events that left Maggie’s future at the Crossing uncertain, and now we finally have an update on Season 5.

The CW has renewed ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ for a fifth season, confirming that the Canadian drama will continue airing in the United States. Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes and is scheduled to premiere on The CW in 2027, although an exact release date has not yet been announced. The U.S. renewal follows earlier pickups by CTV and Crave, which broadcast the series in Canada. Production on Season 5 is expected to begin in Nova Scotia in the summer of 2026.

The vibes and comfort continue. Thanks for the love ❤️ #SullivansCrossing has been renewed for Season 5! pic.twitter.com/fWMXOgsLmr — The CW (@TheCW) July 16, 2026

Since its U.S. debut in 2023, the show has followed a consistent pattern of releasing one season per year on The CW, and the 2027 premiere window suggests that schedule will continue. Viewers will need to wait for further details from the network regarding the official premiere date and weekly rollout. ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Season 5 will again feature 10 episodes, matching the length of Season 4, which premiered in April and wrapped up on June 22 before arriving on Netflix in the United States on June 30. The season arrived on Netflix shortly before the renewal announcement.

Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear, Scott Patterson as Sully, Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan, Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones, and Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear in ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ (Image Source: Netflix)

The show's audience has benefited from its availability on Netflix. After the first three seasons were added to Netflix in the United States, the series gained a wider audience. Season 4 debuted at No. 6 on Netflix’s global English-language TV chart during its first week and drew 3 million views despite being limited to U.S. streaming. In addition to its streaming success, the series has averaged more than 1 million cross-platform viewers per episode during Season 4. Its linear audience rose significantly, with a 62% increase among adults aged 18 to 49 and a 26% increase among adults aged 25 to 54. Overall linear viewership climbed by 30%, while video-on-demand viewing grew by 44% within seven days of each episode’s broadcast, highlighting the impact of its expanded reach.

Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan greets a new arrival at the campground in ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Season 5 will also bring a shift behind the scenes, as Floyd Kane joins the series as head writer and takes over day-to-day creative responsibilities. Known for his work on ‘Diggstown,’ Kane will oversee the day-to-day writing responsibilities. Series creator Roma Roth, who led the first four seasons, will remain involved as an executive producer while also working on ‘Thunder Point,’ another adaptation based on Robyn Carr’s novels. In a statement released alongside the renewal announcement on July 16, Roth expressed her enthusiasm for the show’s continuation, saying she was excited for the series to return for Season 5. She noted that Kane’s involvement would help shape the next chapter while she continues to guide the project in her executive role. Roth originally developed the series from Carr’s book series, and Carr remains an executive producer.

Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan in a still from ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray are expected to remain central to the story, as both actors were highlighted in the renewal announcement. Kohan plays Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon rebuilding her life, while Murray portrays Cal Jones, her partner in Timberlake. Marcus Rosner’s role as Liam, Maggie’s former husband, has not yet been confirmed for the upcoming season. His arrival late in Season 4 introduced new tension between Maggie and Cal, complicating their relationship. Meanwhile, Scott Patterson, who played Maggie's father Sully, exited the series after Season 3, and there are currently no plans for a significant return in Season 5.

Season 4 followed Maggie as she began redefining her career and recommitting to her relationship with Cal. Their progress was disrupted when Liam arrived in Timberlake with a revelation tied to Maggie’s past, raising doubts for Cal about whether she had truly moved on. The situation left Maggie facing difficult choices about her future and the life she was building. With the renewal, the series will have the opportunity to explore the fallout from that storyline. Questions remain about how Liam's arrival and his revelation will affect Maggie and Cal's relationship and whether Maggie will stay at the Crossing while continuing her new career path. An official synopsis for Season 5 has not yet been released, leaving many plot details under wraps. The first four seasons of ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ are currently available to stream on Netflix in the United States.