‘East of Eden’ series finally gets release window as teaser reveals first glimpse of Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh stars as Cathy Ames in Zoe Kazan’s new adaptation of the classic novel

Netflix is bringing one of the most impactful classics of American literature to life with Florence Pugh and Zoe Kazan. 'East of Eden,' the Nobel Prize-winning novel by John Steinbeck, is adapted into a seven-part limited series with Pugh leading the cast as Cathy Ames. Actress and writer Zoe Kazan, known for 'The Big Sick,' 'Ruby Sparks,' and 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,' serves as the writer, co-executive producer, and co-showrunner alongside Jeb Stuart. The streaming platform announced the release window for the show as they revealed the official poster on May 13, 2026, with the caption, "Florence Pugh is Cathy Ames. 'EAST OF EDEN,' a new limited series adapted by Zoe Kazan, premieres this fall."

Soon after releasing the official poster, Netflix unveiled the teaser online. The 79-second clip offers a chilling glimpse into the family saga, with Pugh's voiceover guiding viewers through the intertwined lives of the Trask and Hamilton families. It opens with a close-up of Cathy as a young woman, as the voiceover expresses her desire to disappear and escape the bad things around her. "When I was a little girl, I imagined I could grow smaller... so small that the bad things couldn't find me. And I could disappear." The imagery soon shifts from the sweeping landscapes of the Salinas Valley to flickering candlelight, tense confrontations, and the silhouette of a burning house. We see Cathy transition from a wife and mother of twins to the madame of a notorious brothel. "You are growing smaller and smaller. So small, no door can keep you out, and no door can close you in. So small, you have almost disappeared." Cathy Ames is regarded as one of literature’s most evil characters, who abandons her family. However, Kazan adapts Steinbeck's story through Cathy’s perspective, giving it a modern twist that might surprise viewers.

A still from the trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The show is also part of Kazan's family legacy. Her grandfather, Elia Kazan, directed the 1955 film 'East of Eden' starring James Dean. Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series at Netflix, praised Zoe's vision, saying, "Zoe’s thoughtful and artistic vision pays homage to her grandfather's revered film adaptation while beautifully honoring and introducing new audiences to a true canon of American literature." Besides Pugh, the series stars Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Martha Plimpton, Ciarán Hinds, Joseph Zada, and Joe Anders in prominent roles. The first four episodes will be directed by Garth Davis, while Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre will direct the remaining three.