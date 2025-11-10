'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown addresses where Kody fits into Madison’s life now: 'They haven't…'

'Sister Wives' star Madison Brush welcomed her fourth child, daughter Emilia, in March 2025

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown recently shed more light on the strained relationship between her daughter, Madison Brush, and her former husband, Kody Brown. When Brush was expecting her fourth child, she didn't have any high expectations from her estranged father. During the latest episode of the TLC reality show, which aired on November 9, Janelle was asked if the Brown family patriarch knew when Brush was due to give birth. As per E! News, Janelle replied, "No, Maddie doesn't really even tell him that she's pregnant." In addition to this, Janelle also mentioned that there was no point in telling Kody his eldest daughter's due date beforehand. In the episode, Janelle went on to say, "He'll find out."

Speaking of Madison's complicated relationship with her father, Janelle elaborated, "They haven't spoken for a long time. It's probably been two or three years." For the unversed, Madison and her husband, Caleb Brush, welcomed their fourth child, daughter Emilia, in March 2025. Madison announced the arrival of her little one with a sweet post on her Instagram page. "Absolutely worth the wait, Miss Emilia Estelle Brush has finally made her grand entrance! Our sweet girl took her time, keeping us all in suspense, but when she decided it was time—she didn’t waste a second. Born on 3/14, she arrived absolutely perfect. We are completely smitten with our newest little love," she captioned her post.

This isn't the first time Janelle has talked about Madison's bond with Kody. In an episode of 'Sister Wives' that aired last year, Janelle told Kody how she was considering moving closer to Madison to be near her grandchildren. According to People magazine, Kody asked Janelle, "Why didn't she call me to tell me she was having a baby?" In her response, Janelle went on to say, "The kids are all feeling very estranged from you."

In a private confessional, Janelle stated that Madison felt like her father "hasn't shown interest" in her children. "Maddie has observed to me that Kody has not been out to see her kids since Evie was born, and Evie's. Maddie's like, 'Why would I tell him that I'm having another one? He hasn't really shown that much interest in the other two'," Janelle explained. On the other hand, Kody failed to understand Madison's logic and said, "She's talking like I've done some kind of evil to them. I'm missing something here." Eventually, Kody put all the blame for the lack of relationship between himself and his daughter on "jealousy and gossip."