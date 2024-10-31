‘Agatha All Along’ Season 2 Update: Here’s the hot scoop on whether your favorite witches will be back

Marvel fans are already brainstorming where Agatha’s storyline could go next, especially after the riveting two-hour finale

WESTVIEW, NEW JERSEY: The final two episodes of ‘Agatha All Along’ have landed on Disney Plus, just in time for Halloween, leaving Marvel fans buzzing with anticipation about what lies ahead for their favorite witches.

Despite some recent bumps in Marvel’s production quality, creator Jac Schaeffer has captivated fans once again with a series that revitalizes the charm of her previous hit, WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn returns as Agatha, alongside Debra Jo Rupp (reprising her role as Mrs. Hart, also known as Sharon), and a star-studded lineup of newcomers, including Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu and Joe Locke as Billy Kaplan. With Locke’s introduction as Billy, a popular member of the Young Avengers and a prominent LGBTQ+ character in Marvel Comics, fans are now wondering where they’ll see these characters again and if a second season of ‘Agatha All Along’ is in the cards.

Is ‘Agatha All Along’ Season 2 in the works?

Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, and Sasheer Zamata in a still from 'Agatha: All Along' (Disney)

At this point, Marvel has not confirmed if ‘Agatha All Along’ will return for a second season. While the show has been well received and seems to set up future storylines, it might be a one-off miniseries, similar to 'WandaVision', which focused on Wanda Maximoff’s journey leading into 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

However, with major characters like Wiccan and Rio Vidal (played by Aubrey Plaza) entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the show will likely extend beyond a single season, influencing future Marvel productions.

Marvel Studios producer Brad Winderbaum has hinted that the success of ‘Agatha All Along’ could encourage Marvel to greenlight more character-driven stories with modest budgets, with ‘Agatha All Along’ estimated to have been produced for under $40 million – a fraction of the reported $212 million cost of 'Secret Invasion', as per Radio Times.

When will ‘Agatha All Along’ Season 2 release?

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha in a still from ‘Agatha All Along’ (Disney)

If ‘Agatha All Along’ does return for another season, it could take some time before it’s ready. Schaeffer took around three years between 'WandaVision' and this series, so a similar timeline for any potential follow-up is possible.

Who could star in a potential ‘Agatha All Along’ Season 2?

Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke among others in a still from 'Agatha: All Along' (Disney)

Naturally, if there’s another season, it would be hard to imagine ‘Agatha All Along’ without Kathryn Hahn at the center as Agatha Harkness. While not every character from season one survives, Marvel has a reputation for creative character resurrections. For reference, here are the main cast members from season one:

- Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

- Joe Locke as William Kaplan / Billy Maximoff

- Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis

- Aubrey Plaza as Death / Rio Vidal

- Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale

- Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver

- Okwui Okpokwasili as Vertigo

- Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu

- Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner

What could the plot for ‘Agatha All Along’ Season 2 be about?

A still from 'Agatha All Along' (Disney)

Though we can only speculate on the plot for now, Marvel fans are already brainstorming where Agatha’s storyline could go next, especially following the finale.

Is there a trailer for ‘Agatha All Along’ Season 2?

Unfortunately, there’s no additional footage available yet. However, Marvel has dropped teasers for several upcoming Disney series, including 'Daredevil: Born Again', 'Ironheart', and 'What If...?' Season 3. However, stay tuned to MEAWW for more updates!