'Agatha All Along' brings back this controversial character from 'WandaVision' and you won't believe who it is

This character sparked a lot of controversy when he first made his appearance in 'WandaVision' and now his return in 'Agatha All Along' is surprising

Warning: This article contains spoilers from 'Agatha All Along' Episode 6

THE WITCHES' ROAD: Marvel fans have been eagerly following 'Agatha All Along', the spinoff series to 'WandaVision', as it continues to tie up loose plot threads from the original show. We’ve uncovered a lot about Agatha Harkness and her connection to the Westview Anomaly. However, 'Agatha All Along' Episode 6, released on Wednesday, October 16, has delivered one of the most unexpected character returns yet. And for longtime 'WandaVision' fans, this comeback might just be one of the most controversial yet.

If you've been waiting to see how 'Agatha All Along' connects to the events of Westview, this episode won't disappoint. It follows Joe Locke's 'Teen', who was revealed in Episode 5 as Billy Maximoff, Wanda's son. His journey in Episode 6 takes him deeper into the mystery of Westview and the Witches Road, as he tries to discover the truth about the town. But what he uncovers might surprise you—especially once you see which familiar face he runs into along the way.

Ralph Bohner from 'WandaVision' makes a surprise return in 'Agatha All Along'

A still from 'Agatha All Along' (@disney+)

In his search for answers, Billy reaches out to someone who claims to have lived through the Westview Anomaly. This person, who he finds online, has a unique perspective on the events — one that most of the other Westview residents can't remember. They share some disturbing details about what really happened during Wanda’s magical control of the town. But who could it be?

The person Billy meets is the infamous character from 'WandaVision' Ralph Bohner. Yes, Ralph, the man who caused so much confusion and frustration among fans, is back in the MCU. Played once again by Evan Peters, Ralph Bohner was introduced in 'WandaVision' as a fake-out version of Pietro Maximoff, tricking everyone into thinking the X-Men universe was colliding with the MCU. In the end, he was revealed to be just a random guy under Agatha’s control, which left many viewers feeling tricked.

What happened to Ralph Bohner after the events of 'WandaVision'?

A still from 'WandaVision' (@disney+)

Now that Ralph has returned, he’s in worse shape than ever. He confesses to Billy that he fled Westview after the Anomaly ended, but he remembers everything. Unfortunately, no one believes him. Since his time in Westview, Ralph's life has been a mess. He explains that Agatha completely took over his life—his house, belongings, and sense of normalcy, leaving him to pick up the pieces. And while he tries to put things back together, it’s clear that Ralph is on the verge of a breakdown.

Peters does a great job once again portraying this role while being able to mix humor with Ralph’s frustrated, down-on-his-luck persona. His return as Bohner in 'Agatha All Along' means he’s more than just a stunt cast, bringing some much-needed comic relief while still adding depth to the show.

'Agatha All Along' trailer

6 episodes of 'Agatha All Along' are available to stream on Disney+