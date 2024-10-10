From Mephisto to Rio Vidal: 'Agatha All Along' fans tie themselves in knots trying to figure out the villain

Warning: This article contains spoilers and speculation for 'Agatha All Along'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Agatha All Along', the spin-off series from 'WandaVision', has raised more questions than it answers, especially about who the real villain is. As Agatha Harkness and her coven travel along the mystical Witches' Road, fans are buzzing with theories.

Each new episode brings more mysteries, and speculation is running wild. Some fans think Mephisto, who has been rumored for a while, might be the main bad guy. Others believe it could be Rio Vidal, Nicholas Scratch, or even Agatha herself. In this article, we'll explore popular fan theories for 'Agatha All Along', look at potential villains, and discuss the mysterious journey down the Witches' Road.

Could Mephisto be the real villain in 'Agatha All Along'?

'Agatha All Along' is a spinoff series based on MCU's 'Wandavision' (@disney+)

Mephisto is the most debated potential antagonist in 'Agatha All Along'. Fans have long awaited his MCU entry, making this series a prime platform. Jennifer Kale's mention of Mephisto's name in Episode 3 left viewers on a cliffhanger. Mephisto has been teased by Marvel for years, especially in Phase Four, but remains unconfirmed. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer hinted, "As we all know, Mephisto is very wrapped into Agatha's storyline... people have to watch, but we're always playing with the audience in that way," during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. If Mephisto controls the puppets, it suggests a larger force beyond Agatha's coven. This would expand Marvel's mysticism and multiverse themes in shows like 'WandaVision'. Mephisto's role may also impact future Marvel series, such as 'Ironheart'. Expectations are high for his involvement, but details remain unknown until further episodes are released.

What if Teen is the main villain in 'Agatha All Along'?

A still from 'Agatha All Along' (@disney+)

The big reveal that Teen is Billy, Wanda's son, has left fans of 'Agatha All Along' eager to know what comes next. Will Billy become the main villain, taking over from Rio Vidal and the Salem Seven? It’s possible, especially with the bad history between Agatha and Billy’s mom, Scarlet Witch.

However, there’s another angle to consider: Billy is destined to become Wiccan, a hero and Young Avenger, making it unlikely that he would turned into a villain. What if the show changes things up? Billy could become the new hero, while Agatha—who's showing darker tendencies—takes on the villain role. This twist would surprise fans and match Agatha’s complicated past in the MCU. The show’s title, 'Agatha All Along', could take on new meaning, suggesting that Agatha was the true villain from the very beginning.

Is Agatha the main villain in 'Agatha All Along'?

Kathryn Hahn plays the role od Agatha Harkness in 'Agatha All Along' (@marvel)

There's a lot of speculation that Agatha Harkness might be the main villain in 'Agatha All Along'. Her desire for power, which we saw in 'WandaVision', raises some concerns. It seems possible that Agatha's goal of getting her purple magic back could lead her to hurt those around her. Her emotional distance, especially when she reacted to Sharon Davis's death in 'Agatha All Along' Episode 3, makes us wonder about her sense of right and wrong.

As Agatha explores the mysterious Witches' Road, her darker side might become stronger, possibly taking over her. This could surprise viewers by turning the main character into the antagonist. If Agatha gives in to her selfish desires, she might become the very evil she originally wanted to control. As the series unfolds, we'll see if Agatha's ambition pushes her down a villainous path. Whoever the villain may be, 'Agatha All Along' is surely shaping up to be an interesting watch.

