Marvel's 'gayest scene ever' has 'Agatha All Along' fans speculating on her sexuality

Marvel fans have long been waiting for an overtly queer story, and 'Agatha All Along' might just be the property to deliver it

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Marvel's 'Agatha All Along' has officially shifted from subtext to full-blown queer representation, breaking new ground for the MCU. Episode 4, which was released on Thursday, October 3 delivered what is arguably the 'gayest' scene Marvel has ever aired, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement. With Aubrey Plaza’s Rio clawing her way back into Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn) life, the intense chemistry between the two witches is undeniable. The tension that has been simmering beneath the surface is finally coming to light, confirming what many viewers have suspected: Agatha and Rio share a romantic history.

What started as subtle hints, looks, and the occasional suggestive line has now evolved into a real storyline. As Rio returns to Agatha's life, the two are brought together by magical forces, but it’s the raw emotional energy between them that electrifies the screen. From the moment Rio touches Agatha’s thigh and says, “like old times,” it’s clear that this isn’t just a battle of magic—it’s a reunion of former lovers. Marvel has never been so bold with its queer representation, and 'Agatha All Along' is finally delivering the explicit and edgy narrative that many fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Agatha and Rio's romance was long overdue in the MCU

A still from 'Agatha All Along' (@disney+)

While Marvel has historically played it safe when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation, 'Agatha All Along' is pushing boundaries with its exploration of witchcraft and queerness. In Episode 4, the sparks between Agatha and Rio weren’t just metaphoric—the witches’ intense emotional and magical connection was on full display. Their interactions culminated in an almost kiss, with Agatha holding Rio's face and moving in for a tender moment before stopping. Her unresolved feelings may have ties to a tragic past. This wasn’t just subtext for fans to dissect—it was raw, undeniable chemistry.

The show’s creators were deliberate in making this connection explicit. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer even acknowledged the link between queerness and witchcraft, stating, "There is a very strong intersection between the LGBTQ community and witchcraft. That was undeniable and needed a place in the show," in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The deep bond between Agatha and Rio reflects this sentiment, with their past love story emerging as a central element of the narrative.

Is 'Agatha All Along' the turning point for queer storytelling in the MCU?

A still from 'Agatha All Along' (@disney+)

It's evident that Agatha All Along is doing something no other Marvel property has dared to attempt: embracing queer identity unapologetically. From Jennifer and Alice’s immediate attraction to Rio and also Agatha and Rio's charged past, the show doesn’t shy away from exploring the characters’ convoluted relationships. The witches’ interactions blur the line between work and play, magic and romance, drawing us deeper into their world with every glance and touch.

Marvel fans have long been waiting for an overtly queer story, and 'Agatha All Along' might just be the property to deliver it. With the potential for the MCU’s first on-screen sapphic kiss, this show feels like a long-awaited gift to fans, queer and otherwise, who have been patiently hoping for more inclusive storytelling. As we journey down the witches’ road, Marvel’s bold new direction is a welcome and thrilling change.

4 episodes of 'Agatha All Along' are now streaming on Disney+.