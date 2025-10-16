‘With Love, Meghan’ may have flopped, but Meghan Markle is far from done—here’s what she’s planning next

"I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes," Markle said at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit

Meghan Markle is looking for new options for her Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan,' after a disappointing Season 2 run. Directed by Michael Steed, the lifestyle show has been garnering negative attention for various reasons, including a lack of authenticity. Critics also panned the show, which currently holds a 3.8/10 rating on IMDb. However, it looks like Markle isn't stopping anytime soon, as she is all set to present the show in a new format, and honestly, we are looking forward to it.

Meghan Markle attends The Paley Center for Media Hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala Honoring Tyler Perry in Beverly Hills, California (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by Leon Bennett)

Markle addressed the future of 'With Love, Meghan,' at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC, saying, "The holiday special is coming out in November. And it's a really good one. So I think looking at that format again, with a year of learning, we're able to say eight episodes for two seasons is a lot of work. And having done 'Suits' for seven years, I remembered what goes into a production." Her statements hint that a third season may not return in the same format, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Notably, the show featured Markle's tips on cooking, gardening, and hosting, along with celebrity appearances from Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, and José Andrés. While the first season debuted in Netflix's top 10 in March, the second season, released in August, did not. Each season had eight episodes. Speaking at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit, Markle further said, "I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes."

She added, "So part of what we're testing out now is: It's amazing to be able to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes, and where can I share that with you, and how does that continue to grow as ever? So exploring all the options of what it could look like." Talking about Markle, in Season 2 of her Netflix show, she had an awkward moment with guest Payman Bahmani-Bailey, a former New York lawyer and mixologist, when she asked if he watched her legal drama, 'Suits.'

He bluntly replied, "No, no. I don't watch basic cable," prompting Markle to laugh, as per Page Six. Bahmani-Bailey added, "I like shows with curse words and stuff," to which Markle replied with good humor, "Great, I love it!" Markle portrayed Rachel Zane on USA Network's 'Suits' from 2011 to 2018, a show that saw a resurgence in 2023 on Netflix, becoming one of the platform's most-watched series.