‘The Watcher’ brings back another original star as Season 2 finally moves forward

‘The Watcher’ Season 2 will revisit the Brannocks after the unresolved finale, with production now underway.

For a show called ‘The Watcher,’ there has been plenty of waiting. Nearly four years after its October 2022 debut, the Netflix thriller is finally moving ahead with Season 2. The renewal arrived just a month after the first season, but the follow-up has taken much longer to reach production. Now, another original cast member is joining the comeback.

Jennifer Coolidge is returning as Karen Calhoun, the real estate agent who sold the Brannocks the house at the center of their ordeal. Variety reported her return on October 8, following the earlier announcement of four returning co-stars. Netflix has also confirmed that Coolidge is back. Its latest update says Season 2 is now in production, following reports that filming would begin this fall in New York.

Jennifer Coolidge will reprise her role as Karen Calhoun in ‘The Watcher’ Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

Karen’s connection to the family went beyond handing over the keys. She was also Nora Brannock’s friend, although that relationship became increasingly strained as the season unfolded. While Nora and her husband, Dean, dealt with threatening letters, Karen encouraged them to sell. By the finale, she had bought the property herself, putting her inside the very house the Brannocks had left behind.

That purchase did not give Karen the fresh start she expected. After moving in, she faced frightening incidents of her own, including the death of her dog. A figure appeared inside the house, sending her fleeing. Karen then sold the property, ending her time there without resolving the mystery surrounding it.

Jennifer Coolidge (L), Naomi Watts (C) and Bobby Cannavale (R) in ‘The Watcher’ Season 1 (Image Source: Netflix)

Coolidge joins Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, returning as Nora and Dean. Isabel Gravitt will again play their daughter, Ellie, while Margo Martindale reprises her role as neighbor Maureen, known as Mo. The Brannocks had moved back to New York by the end of Season 1. Even after selling, however, both Nora and Dean returned to watch their former home.

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan remain behind the series, with Brennan serving as showrunner. Netflix says the second season will follow the Brannocks after the finale, but Karen’s next storyline has not been revealed. Her return does not establish who sent the letters or explain the figure that drove her out. A Season 2 premiere date has yet to be announced.