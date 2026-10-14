When does ‘The Diplomat’ Season 4 return? Full release schedule, episode guide and more

Kate Wyler faces another political crisis as power struggles intensify inside the White House, threatening international stability in 'The Diplomat.'

'The Diplomat' is back. The new season will take the audience through the aftermath of the last season, in which shifting alliances within the White House pose new problems for the diplomat and those around her. In an interview, show creator Debora Cahn has hinted that the show will feature many twists involving Kate, her husband Hal Wyler, and President Grace Penn and Todd Penn.

Season 4 of 'The Diplomat' premieres on October 15 on Netflix. The release schedule for the new season includes all eight episodes dropping on the same day. Viewers can watch the entire season at once rather than waiting for weekly installments.

A catastrophic moment will shatter the fragile peace Kate brokered between the United States and the United Kingdom. Cahn expressed her excitement about the new season in an interview with Netflix Tudum, saying, "It's going to be a lot of fun." She said she often reaches the end of a season wondering how the team can do it again, only to discover new possibilities when they begin working on the next one.

Keri Russell in a still from 'The Diplomat' (Image Source: Erika Kuenka | Netflix)

Keri Russell returns as Ambassador Kate Wyler, alongside Rufus Sewell as Vice President Hal Wyler. Allison Janney reprises her role as President Grace Penn, while Bradley Whitford returns as Todd Penn. Janney and Whitford, who previously starred together in The West Wing, have been promoted to series regulars for Season 4.

Nana Mensah also returns as White House Chief of Staff Billie Appiah and has been promoted to series regular. Cahn praised the chemistry among Russell, Sewell, Janney and Whitford, describing the combination as an “insane bag of candy.” She added that the performers had exceeded the creative team's already high expectations.

Season 4 will follow President Grace Penn and Vice President Hal Wyler’s conspiracy to steal Russia’s most powerful weapon. Their conspiracy to steal Russia’s most powerful weapon could push the United States toward war. Kate and Todd, an uneasy pairing, will unite to stop the Grace-Hal alliance from upending the balance of power at home and abroad.

Keri Russell and Rory Kinnear in a still from 'The Diplomat' (Image Source: Nick Wall | Netflix)

Season 3 followed Kate as she dealt with the complications of getting what she wanted. Following the prior president's death, Grace Penn became president, creating a new environment in which Kate had to operate. Reflecting on the Season 3 finale, Cahn warned that the people who take power may misuse it in horrifying ways. Keri Russell said that all the troubles the characters were going through would remain entertaining to watch, while Rufus Sewell pointed out that their developing connection was a source of drama.