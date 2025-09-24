‘Alien: Earth’ Season 2 might arrive much sooner than we thought — here's what we know

"These children have no idea what's coming," said showrunner Noah Hawley about 'Alien: Earth'

FX's 'Alien: Earth' Season 1 recently concluded with a cliffhanger ending that has become the talk of the town. Released on Tuesday, August 12, the final few moments of the sci-fi series showcase the Lost Boys taking control of Neverland, declaring themselves its new rulers with two Xenomorphs at their side, unaware that Weyland-Yutani is approaching the island. The showrunner of the show, Noah Hawley, recently opened up about the shocking finale cliffhanger along with Season 2 plans, and honestly, we are hooked.

A still of Babou Ceesay from 'Alien: Earth' ( Image Source: FX | Alien: Earth )

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Hawley noted that season 1 acts as a test to see if there’s enough audience interest to justify producing additional seasons, saying, "I had to plan and execute a story that's going someplace. And then, this whole thing is a proof-of-concept experiment to see if enough people on the planet want to watch an Alien TV show to justify the expense of a second and third season of an Alien TV show."

Hawley then shared that 'Alien: Earth' Season 1 is deliberately open-ended, saying, "This is not a closed-ended season. This chapter is closed, but Yutani troops are landing. The balance of power has shifted. These children have no idea what's coming. The last line, 'Now we rule,' is triumphant and uplifting. But cut to 10 minutes later… what is going to be happening? So I like that it has that real-time urgency to it."

Hawley also shares that while there is enthusiasm for continuing the show, he is not fixated on a set number of seasons. He views the project as a creative playground, as he said, "I wouldn't read too much into that. I don't have a destination in mind. I don't know how long it will take me to get there. It's been such an amazing act of play for me to enter this franchise and bring my own ideas to it. And just like with Fargo, I think, 'Who am I kidding? As long as they let me tell stories in this tone of voice, I'm going to tell stories in this tone of voice.'"

While he is proud of the series' launch, Hawley acknowledges that continuation depends on both artistic and commercial factors, and he hopes to hear soon whether he will continue working on another season. He said, "So I don't know. And look, there are artistic goals and commercial goals. I think we've launched incredibly well. I'm certainly hoping that it's not a long nail-biter of 'Can we do this again?' My hope is certainly in the next couple of months to get some kind of sign from them as to whether I should get another job or get back to work."