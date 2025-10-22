'Transformers' and 'G.I. Joe' crossover confirmed, and the hype around it is real

Hasbro and Skybound Entertainment are now linking up on an animated series

Transformers and G.I. Joe will be crossing over, but in the form of a new animated series. The reports emerged earlier after the new Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover, which was teased at the end of 2023's 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'. It's worth noting that both brands are iconic Hasbro toy lines and, over the years, have seen multiple live-action and animated series.

According to Deadline, Hasbro and Skybound Entertainment are now linking up on an animated series. 'Energon Universe', based on the comic book by Skybound's Robert Kirkman. The series will be a crossover between the franchises. The upcoming series will also include Void Rivals, which follows characters Darak and Solila caught in a war between their alien races. 'Lucifer's Joe Henderson will be the showrunner for the series.

This comes on the back of producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who revealed a potential date for the crossover movie. "Well, we're hoping that that will be in the summer of '26," he told ScreenRant. The post-credits scene of the 'Rise of the Beasts' saw Noah (Anthony Ramos) being interviewed by a mysterious figure played by Michael Kelly. He ends the talk with a business card with the G.I. Joe logo, teasing a crossover between the two franchises. However, Ramos also had a rather dismal update on the planned movie. "I don't know, brother. I feel like you guys find out before us... A lot is going on at Paramount, Skydance. The whole thing is going on, the whole Skydance is going on over there. So hopefully we'll figure it out soon. I hope so."

Another star who shared his two cents on the crossover was Josh Duhamel. He starred in Bay's movies and, according to MovieWeb, expressed his interest in being part of the crossover. "I haven't heard that, but that's a really good idea," said Duhamel. "Maybe they have no intention of involving me in that. But I sure would like to." While Transformers and G.I. Joe had a crossover in the 1987 Marvel four-issue comic series, 'G.I. Joe and the Transformers', the movies of both franchises served as different entities. The 2007 film directed by Michael Bay was supposed to feature the military unit. The Transformers x G.I. Joe has yet to announce a release date despite a pencilled 2026 release.

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' is available to stream on Paramount+. Watch this space for more updates on the animated crossover series.