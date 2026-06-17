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Mike Myers shares exciting news about ‘Austin Powers 4’ that will send fans into a frenzy

The 'Austin Powers' franchise includes three films released between 1997 and 2002, and now Myers shared an exciting update about franchise's future.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
An image of Mike Myers as Austin Powers in 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' (Cover Image Source: New Line Cinema | Austin Powers in Goldmember)
An image of Mike Myers as Austin Powers in 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' (Cover Image Source: New Line Cinema | Austin Powers in Goldmember)

Mike Myers is ready to suit up for 'Austin Powers 4.' The actor and comedian created and starred in the iconic film series, in which he played both the protagonist and the antagonist: the titular British spy Austin Powers and his arch-nemesis, Dr. Evil. The franchise began with 'International Man of Mystery' (1997), and spawned two sequels, 'The Spy Who Shagged Me' (1999) and 'Goldmember' (2002). The spy comedy films spoofed the 1960s James Bond era and became a cultural phenomenon, with several of Myers' catchphrases becoming pop culture catchphrases and remaining popular references today. For the past 25 years, fans have hoped that Myers will make a fourth film. Well, Myers appeared to confirm that a fourth installment is still in the works.

Myers made the surprising revelation when he appeared on 'Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party' on June 16. The YouTube livestream series features conversations between Noah and celebrity guests, including footballers, comedians, and other celebrities, as they enjoy the ongoing FIFA World Cup matches together. The former 'The Daily Show' host asked Myers a fan question, "Are we ever gonna see an 'Austin Powers 4'?" The Canadian star, who was wearing a Liverpool F.C. jersey, quickly replied, "Yes" without hesitation, but didn't offer any further updates. 

A look at Mike Myers as Dr. Evil from 2002's 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' (Image Source: New Line Cinema | Austin Powers in Goldmember)
A look at Mike Myers as Dr. Evil from 2002's 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' (Image Source: New Line Cinema | Austin Powers in Goldmember)

A fourth installment to 'Austin Powers' was discussed as early as 2005, when Myers showed interest in returning to the role. Over the next few years, he teased the plot for a potential sequel, which he said would focus more on Dr. Evil. He was reported to be working on a script several times, but all plans eventually fell through. In 2020, Jay Roach, who directed all the films in the trilogy, shared that he and Myers discussed ideas for a fourth film "about once a month," which created anticipation among the franchise's huge fanbase. He told Deadline at the time, "I wouldn’t say 'never' never, but it does depend on Mike having something that he’s inspired about, and after all these years, it hasn’t quite clicked yet. But I’m always game for anything he wants to do. He’s a genius, and he helped me get started, and it was a blast."

The satirical spy comedy films spoofed the 1960s James Bond era with their absurd plots and slapstick comedy. The 'Austin Powers' trilogy has collectively earned over half a billion dollars at the box office. Recently, Myers reunited with his co-stars for a Verizon commercial, reprising their fan-favorite roles from the movies. Dr. Evil and his villainous crew, Seth Green (Scott Evil), Rob Lowe (Number 2), and Mindy Sterling (Frau Farbissina), will promote Verizon's new 'Simplicity Plan.' Fans were delighted to see the motley crew back together on screen, and it has renewed interest in a potential sequel.

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