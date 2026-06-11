Will there be a 'Home Improvement' reboot? Tim Allen shares disappointing update on ABC sitcom's return

The popular ABC sitcom starred Allen as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor and Patricia Richardson as his wife Jill

Tim Allen remains a mainstay in pop culture with his unforgettable roles. One of his most popular characters is Tim Taylor in the hit ’90s series 'Home Improvement.' Considering how several 90s sitcoms, including 'Will & Grace,' 'Mad About You,' 'Roseanne,' and 'Full House,' have transformed into successful reboots, many have wondered if 'Home Improvement' will follow suit. Allen has expressed interest in the reboot on multiple occasions. Back in 2018, during the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar-viewing party, he added that even the cast was up for it. “And more than I would have expected said, ‘Yeah, that would be cool to do it years later,’ like Roseanne,” he told Entertainment Tonight about the cast's reaction to the possibility of a reboot. But the latest update indicates that the reboot may not be on the cards.

Tim Allen attends the "Toy Story 5" UK launch event at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 28, 2026, in London, England (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole / Staff)

The actor, while promoting his upcoming movie 'Toy Story 5,' sat down for an interview with US Weekly and revealed that, for now, the 'Home Improvement' reboot is not moving forward. “They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck [because] there are some personality problems right now with the boys,” he explained. Notably, the popular ABC sitcom starred Allen as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, Patricia Richardson as Tim's wife Jill, and Earl Hindman as Tim's neighbor Wilson. Zachery Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Taran Noah Smith rounded out the cast as Tim's sons Brad, Randy, and Mark.

Still of Tim's family from 'Home Improvement' (Image Source: Everett Collection)

Bryan was reportedly involved in multiple legal issues, many of which resulted in arrests. The other two actors, Thomas and Smith, have seemingly moved away from acting. This poses a huge problem for the reboot, as Allen wanted the fresh take to focus on their characters. “They’ve got their own issues,” the actor shared. “I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them. That’s a little challenging right now, to put it mildly.”

Tim Allen speaks during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Cinemacon 2026 on April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant / Stringer)

The 'Home Improvement' reboot may not be happening, but that doesn't mean Allen will be absent from either the big screen or the small screen. He will soon feature as Buzz Lightyear's voice in 'Toy Story 5,' which is set to release on June 19, 2026. He will also return for the third season of his hit sitcom 'Shifting Gears,' where he stars as a recently widowed auto restoration shop owner, Matt, whose life is upended with the arrival of his daughter and her kids, played by Kat Dennings, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis. The actor shared in the interview that the upcoming season will focus on Matt's dating life and his relationship with the grandchildren.