‘The Rainmaker’ is returning for a second season—and here’s everything we know so far

USA Network has officially renewed 'The Rainmaker' for a second season. According to a report by Variety, the second season of the legal drama will be released on the network sometime in 2026. For the unversed, 'The Rainmaker' is a legal drama series that is based on John Grisham's 1995 novel of the same name. The show revolves around a young lawyer, Rudy Baylor (played by Milo Callaghan), who takes on the case of the century against a major healthcare corporation on behalf of his client. The first season of the show premiered on August 15, 2025, and received positive feedback from both fans and critics.

Now, the network has ordered a second season of 'The Rainmaker.' In a statement issued, Val Boreland, president of entertainment at Versant, said, “The verdict is in—‘The Rainmaker’ is returning for season two on USA Network. Along with our brilliant showrunner Michael Seitzman and our partners at Lionsgate and Blumhouse, we’re thrilled to build on the momentum and deliver another compelling chapter of this gripping legal drama for our viewers.”

The renewal news is not a big surprise, as the show kicked off with great ratings, with 16 million viewers. As per the USA Network, the legal drama became the most-watched new series for the network in years throughout its run. As per USA Network, the first season of the show, which consisted of nine episodes, averaged 1.3 million viewers across all platforms—a big deal in itself.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Michael Seitzman, the co-creator of the show, was asked to comment on 'The Rainmaker' Season 2. “I don’t know. I have a lot of ideas for Season 2, but none of them have really calcified yet in my mind, and some of them include those characters, and some of them don’t. There’s a part of me that wonders if we just completely wipe the slate clean in Season 2, and the characters who are not in trouble come back, and the other characters who were in trouble, we treat that as backstory," Seitzman said, adding, "There’s another part of me that wonders how I could bring them back, but it’s a tricky thing. I have to think about it some more.”

Seitzman further added, “But I really love these characters, so, it’s very hard to say goodbye to them. I also really love the actors who played the characters. It was a very special experience for all of us. We all went to Dublin together. Everybody got very close. We worked really closely together, and we felt very proud of what we created together by the end. So, saying goodbye to the actors is as hard as, I think, the characters.”