Will Pennywise appear in episode 4 of ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’? HBO’s creepy preview has fans on edge

HBO’s chilling preview for ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ episode 4 hints that Pennywise could finally step out of the shadows this week

The horrors lurking in the shadows of Derry, Maine, may soon have a face again, and that face likely belongs to Pennywise the Dancing Clown. HBO’s ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ has been teasing his appearance since its haunting premiere in late October, but the recently released preview for episode 4 suggests that the long wait might finally be over. The episode is set to air on Sunday, November 16, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. In the chilling 30-second clip, Dick Hallorann (played by Chris Chalk) is seen leading a tense interrogation, demanding the truth about the sinister undercurrents running through the cursed town.

Meanwhile, Major Hanlon (portrayed by Stephen Rider) appears visibly shaken as he searches for answers that may be better left undiscovered. Just when the tension reaches its peak, the teaser ends with an ominous shot: a red balloon and a faint, clown-shaped shadow creeping into view. The moment has already set the internet ablaze. Though HBO has yet to confirm Pennywise’s official reappearance, fans are convinced that episode 4 will mark the return of the monster that has haunted Derry for generations.

Since its debut, ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ has become one of the most talked-about horror releases of the year. The series is based on Stephen King’s legendary 1986 novel ‘IT’ and inspired by Andy Muschietti’s 2017 and 2019 film adaptations. It explores the origins of the malevolent entity that feeds on fear, particularly the fears of children. By peeling back the layers of Derry’s past, the show reveals how evil took root in the town long before the events of the films. Early reception for the series has been overwhelmingly positive.

According to a report from Variety, the premiere episode alone drew 5.7 million viewers in its first three days. The strong viewership numbers suggest that audiences are deeply invested in uncovering Pennywise’s beginnings and the lore behind his cyclical terror. The first season will span eight episodes, each slowly revealing more about Derry’s cursed history and the human and supernatural forces entwined within it. Returning to the role that made him a modern horror icon, Bill Skarsgård once again dons the unsettling grin and eerie charm of Pennywise.

His chilling performance in the ‘IT’ films earned him international fame for reimagining the clown as a creature of pure psychological terror rather than simple jump-scare horror. Fans are eager to see how the series will expand upon his mythology, particularly how Pennywise first emerged from the sewers to prey upon Derry’s residents. Joining Skarsgård is a talented ensemble cast that includes Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Blake Cameron James, Arian S. Cartaya, Amanda Christine, Matilda Lawler, Clara Stack, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso.