If there's one way to ruin a Stephen King novel, 'Salem's Lot' shows you how it's done

MAINE, NEW ENGLAND: Stephen King's 1975 novel 'Salem's Lot' is a beloved classic in horror literature, telling a chilling tale of vampires descending upon a small town in Maine. When news broke that Gary Dauberman would be directing the latest film adaptation, there was a lot of excitement, given his work on the It remakes. Unfortunately, the film struggles to capture the eerie essence of the novel, falling short in several key areas: pacing, performances, and a lack of truly gripping horror.

The story follows Ben Mears, played by Lewis Pullman, a writer returning to his hometown of Jerusalem's Lot for inspiration. His arrival coincides with the appearance of an evil vampire, Kurt Barlow (Alexander Ward), and his human accomplice, Richard Straker (Pilou Asbæk). As the vampire's reign of terror spreads, Ben teams up with a local teacher (Bill Camp), a doctor (Alfre Woodard), and a preacher (John Benjamin Hickey) to save the town from this growing evil.

All the good in 'Salem's Lot' is overshadowed by its poor pacing

Dauberman, who wrote both chapters of 'It', clearly knows his way around Stephen King's material. The film's 1975 setting is beautifully captured, with period details like the drive-in movie marquee showing 'The Drowning Pool' and 'Night Moves', and a Gordon Lightfoot song as an ominous backdrop.

But despite these nice touches, the film suffers from rushed editing, with scenes feeling disjointed and hurried.

'Salem's Lot' cast delivers average performance while the horror relies on predictable scares

The cast is a bit of a mixed bag. Pullman does well as Ben, giving him a likable, everyman quality. Bill Camp is fantastic as always, adding depth to his role as the town’s wise teacher. But other characters are underutilized—particularly Susan (Spencer Leigh), whose romance with Ben feels half-baked, and Woodard’s doctor, who barely gets any screen time.

When it comes to the horror, the movie relies a little too much on jump scares, which startle at first but quickly become predictable. The vampire effects, including Barlow's mask, are more distracting than terrifying, and while the glowing eyes and sudden appearances are clever, they don’t inspire much genuine fear.

One standout moment takes place at the drive-in theater, where the setting sun adds a layer of tension to a standoff between the characters and the vampires. For a brief moment, the film finds its footing, but these moments are few and far between. The climax, in particular, feels rushed and underwhelming.

'Salem's Lot' struggles to meet expectations trying to balance multiple storylines

The movie's biggest issue is its inability to balance the many storylines. Ben's romance with Susan is dropped as soon as the vampire hunt takes over, and Mark Petrie (Jordan Preston Carter), a young boy who could have been an interesting addition to the plot, is underdeveloped. Even talented actors like William Sadler feel wasted in minor, underwritten roles.

Dauberman’s experience with 'It' shows in his attempt to weave together coming-of-age themes with horror, but where 'It' succeeded in this balance, Salem's Lot falls flat.

Mark's storyline, which should have been the main focus, feels tacked on rather than integral. Still, there are highlights. Christopher Young's score does a great job of creating the spooky atmosphere the film often struggles to sustain, and Michael Burgess's cinematography captures the small-town vibe of Jerusalem's Lot effectively, even if the visual effects take away from the overall mood.

'Salem's Lot' is a disappointing adaptation that fails to capture the essence of the novel

In the end, 'Salem's Lot' is a disappointing adaptation that misses the depth and complexity of the novel. The rushed pacing and lack of development leave the story feeling shallow, and it makes you wonder if the source material would have been better suited for a miniseries, where there’d be more room to explore its many layers.

For fans of Stephen King, or those who love horror in general, Salem’s Lot might still be worth a watch, but go in with tempered expectations. If you're unfamiliar with the novel, you might find the characters and plot hard to follow. Despite its potential, this adaptation just doesn’t quite hit the mark as a satisfying horror experience.

'Salem's Lot' is available to stream on Max from Thursday, October 3