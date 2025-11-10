'It: Welcome To Derry' hints at what's in store in seasons 2 and 3 if HBO renews horror series

'It: Welcome to Derry' Episode 3 teased what to expect from the future instalments

'It: Welcome to Derry' Season 1 is yet to come to an end, but the prequel horror series is already teasing what's in store for the future. The HBO series co-created by 'It' movies director, Andy Muschietti, fiddles with the timeline, but to lend a past of the evil that haunts Derry.

While the plan of 'It: Welcome to Derry' is about the origin of Pennywise, the series goes backwards with Season 2 set in 1935 and Season 3 in 1908, as Episode 3 went back in time showing a young Francis Shaw's first encounter with Pennywise. The former is shown to have a chilling encounter with a one-eyed man at the circus before he's terrorized by the clown. However, he is saved by Rose (Kimberly Guerrero), with whom he grows closer.

With Francis now a general and back in touch with Rose, the 1908 timeline adds more context to Season 1 and also serves as a preview to the third installment. As hinted in the 'It' movies, Pennywise was with the traveling circus, where he was popular as "Pennywise the Dancing Clown." There's every possibility that Season 3 serves as the storyline detailing Pennywise's rise as evil.

In the same vein, the upcoming season was teased in the prequel as well, with Episode 2 showcasing the military digging up an old car blown looking like Swiss cheese after being relentlessly fired upon. The car connects to the Bradley gang, and per Muschetti's timelines, serves as the major highlight in the events of 1935.

Earlier, Muschetti spoke of Stephen King's work when talking about the prequel. According to IndieWire, "There’s a lot of enigmas," Muschietti said. "I think that Stephen King purposely creates an unfinished puzzle, and those questions are the engine. These big questions are the engine of the book, and they’re at the heart of the book. There’s a big mystery because of those big question marks that are never solved. Rightfully, the story is told through the perspective of humans who are scrambling to get answers, and they don’t… At the end of the book, there aren’t a lot of questions answered."

"Welcome to Derry” exists to answer three questions," he further added. "What is It? What does It want? And why is It in this plane of existence? So those three questions are things that we’re addressing in the big arc of this show." The showrunner also said the series will eventually address the "iceberg under the water over the course of the three seasons, and we will talk about a bigger mythology that is connected to the other work of Stephen King." New episodes of 'It: Welcome to Derry' release on Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max through the finale, slated to release on December 14.