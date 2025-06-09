Fans can't keep calm as 'American Idol' winner gets career-changing news in the middle of his performance

An 'American Idol' winner was left surprised when he was honored with a plaque for hitting a streaming milestone

From Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood, 'American Idol' is one of the rare shows known for producing outstanding talent, and it looks like the tradition isn't stopping anytime soon. In a surprising turn of events, an 'American Idol' winner was left stunned when he discovered career-changing news. Adding to the excitement, the announcement was made while he was still onstage, making for a wholesome moment.

Iam Tongi performing 'Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride' during 'American Idol' season 23 (Image source: YouTube | American Idol)

The winner in question is Iam Tongi, who won Season 21. Tongi surprised fans during a concert in Nashville on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with some surprisingly good news. Even though he wasn't scheduled to perform, the 19-year-old from Hawaii appeared and sang some of his hit songs, including 'Why Kiki," as per Entertainment Now. However, the real surprise came after his performance when American Idol's executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick and 19 Recordings president Joey Bargey came on stage to give him a special award.

The plaque celebrated that his music has been streamed over 100 million times. Tongi happily lifted the award as the excited crowd cheered loudly. Fans were also cheering for Tongi's admirable achievement, as many shared their love and support for him in an Instagram post. A fan said, "Congratulations! You are looking so much healthier too! It’s a win win." Another one added, "Congratulations That is an AMAZING HONOR. Well Deserved." A fan remarked, "I am you deserve it. you brought the beautiful island music to us in Louisiana; now all I listen to is island music." Meanwhile, another commented, "OH MY GOOOOSH YEEEES, my favorite from the very beginning, IAM LETS GOOOO!!!!"

Recently, Tongi also grabbed major headlines for his drastic weight loss transformation. At the 'Lilo & Stitch' world premiere in May 2025, Tongi shared with PEOPLE that he’s been "working on myself" and "trying to stay healthy." He described his fitness routine, saying, 'We have a workout session maybe around 11, come back [home], and we go to an ice bath or sauna … or whatever it is. And then we come back, shower, and go on a walk.' Tongi proudly added, "I've lost 115 lbs. It feels amazing. I feel great."

Besides focusing on his health, Tongi is also busy with music, as he revealed, 'I moved out to Memphis, so I've been working out, writing, recording, and just been busy, but in a different way." Excited about his upcoming projects, he revealed, "I'm working on an album, actually, so I'm excited about that, and we'll see how that goes."

He also shared his musical inspiration, saying, "I'm inspired by a lot of soul. I love Al Green. Al Green is one of my favorite singers, so I'm excited for that [single]." Tongi also shared exciting plans for the future, saying that fans could hear new music as soon as October. He also revealed a dream collaboration, revealing, "My dream collab is Fiji. He's a Polynesian singer, and he's a legend, and not only Polynesian, but just Islanders. All Islanders know who Fiji is, and that's a dream collaboration."