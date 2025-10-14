Is Lala alive in ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 2? Austin Stowell drops a major hint about Mariel Molino’s return

Austin Stowell teases Lala’s uncertain fate in ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 2, sparking fan theories hours before the show’s dramatic return

Just hours before ‘NCIS: Origins’ returns for its anticipated second season, star Austin Stowell may have given fans the biggest clue yet about the fate of Special Agent Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez. However, he insists it was all “hypothetical.” The first-ever prequel in the ‘NCIS’ franchise takes viewers back to the early 1990s, long before the main series began. It focuses on a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Stowell), with franchise legend Mark Harmon narrating and serving as executive producer. Season 1 ended with a dramatic and emotional cliffhanger that left audiences reeling.

Lala, Gibbs’ trusted partner and potential love interest, was involved in a serious car accident, and her fate has been shrouded in mystery ever since. Now, with ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 2 premiering tonight, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, Stowell is teasing that Lala’s story is far from over. Speaking with TVLine, the actor shared a cryptic update that seems to suggest she survives, but not without lasting consequences. “Lala will be back in some capacity,” Stowell revealed. “She went through a terrible accident, and anybody who would go through something like that, there are going to be adjustments and baby steps coming back into the workplace.”

When pressed to elaborate, Stowell quickly clarified that his comments were “hypothetical.” It leaves fans to wonder if he had accidentally let something slip or if he was merely playing coy to keep the suspense alive. For months, viewers have speculated about whether Lala made it out alive. Her absence from the original ‘NCIS’ timeline, where Gibbs served as the central character for nearly two decades, only deepens the mystery. Adding fuel to the speculation, Mariel Molino, who plays Lala, sparked rumors back in July. She posted an Instagram Story from the Paramount lot, where ‘NCIS: Origins’ regularly films, as per ScreenRant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The NCISverse (@ncisverse)

Though she didn’t share any details, the photo was enough to convince fans that her character may indeed return in Season 2. Even if Stowell’s comments don’t confirm Lala’s survival, they hint at an emotional arc that could reshape Gibbs’ early years. The show has carefully built up their connection, professional and otherwise, over the course of its first season. It suggests that whatever happens to Lala will leave a lasting mark on Gibbs’ journey. Meanwhile, ‘NCIS: Origins’ is set to dive even deeper into the expanding universe of the long-running franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The NCISverse (@ncisverse)

CBS has already teased a crossover with the flagship series’ upcoming Season 23, marking the first time the prequel and main show will directly intertwine. The ‘NCIS: Origins’ cast also features Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez, and Caleb Foote. But whether the prequel is brave enough to kill off one of its most promising characters remains to be seen. If history is any guide, the franchise isn’t afraid of bold storytelling moves. The original ‘NCIS’ became known for its heartbreaking exits and surprise deaths and ‘Origins’ could be ready to follow in that tradition.