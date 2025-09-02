‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 2 brings back fan-favorite character to honor beloved OG star in tribute episode

Adam Campbell returns as Young Ducky in ‘NCIS: Origins’ season 2 — and the episode comes with a special surprise

CBS show 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 is gearing up for its Tuesday, October 14, debut, and an old face is also slated to make a comeback. Set against the backdrop of 1991, the show follows young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) navigating his career as a probationary NIS agent at Camp Pendleton while also dealing with the trauma of his wife and child's murder. Rumors are now swirling that Season 2 will pay homage to a fan-favorite character, and for that, an actor has also been roped in.

A still of David McCallum shared on his Facebook page (Image Source: Facebook | David McCallum)

The actor in discussion is Adam Campbell, who will return as young Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard in 'NCIS: Origins,' as per The Hollywood Reporter. The episode will serve as a tribute to the late David McCallum, who portrayed Ducky for 20 seasons. Co-showrunners Gina Lucita Monreal and David J North explained, "We wanted to do this episode to honor the memory of our dear friend David McCallum. He was a beloved member of the NCIS family for so many years, and we're incredibly lucky to have the talented Adam Campbell back to bring the younger version of this iconic character to life once again."

McCallum further added, "We even got to feature David's music in the episode. We're all very excited and can't wait for the fans to see it." Notably, Campbell has portrayed young Ducky in four 'NCIS' flashback episodes, last appearing in 2020. In NCIS: Origins' upcoming episode, 'The Edge,' Ducky will visit Camp Pendleton to shadow the team on a case and reunite with Gibbs, whom he met years earlier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The NCISverse (@ncisverse)

Additionally, 'NCIS: Origins' Season 1 explored Gibbs' tension with his partner Lala Dominguez (Mariel Molino) the finale introduced his future ex-wife Diane Sterling (Kathleen Kenny). Sterling is a pivotal figure from his past whose presence overshadows and adds more depth than the Gibbs-Dominguez pairing, as per Screen Rant. In the 'NCIS: Origins' season 1 finale, Gibbs' introduction to Sterling made it clear that she will play a pivotal role moving forward. Despite appearing only briefly, Sterling's charm and the way she immediately connected with Gibbs set her apart from Dominguez. This creates an important contrast with Gibbs and Dominguez, whose relationship, though intriguing, feels more manufactured.

Throughout season 1, Gibbs and Dominguez were portrayed in a push-and-pull dynamic, filled with near-romantic moments like the undercover case in episode 6 and their almost-kiss in the finale. However, their connection is slower, more tentative, and lacks the spark of authenticity that Sterling's presence immediately ignited. With Sterling, there's an immediate sense of passion and inevitability, aligning with what we know of Gibbs' future in the wider 'NCIS' universe. Dominguez may remain an important figure in his story, but Sterling's arrival signals that Gibbs' real emotional journey lies with her.

Not only that, but Sterling's introduction in the finale sets up a bigger role for her in season 2, where the show can explore the early stages of her relationship with Gibbs. While NCIS revealed that their marriage was short-lived because Sterling felt she could never live up to Shannon, Origins has the chance to dive deeper into their beginnings and show their initial sweetness as a couple. This would not only expand on Gibbs' backstory but also honor Sterling's legacy following her death in 'NCIS' season 12.