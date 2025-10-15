‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 2 reveals Lala’s survival—but what follows is more devastating than we feared

‘NCIS: Origins’ reveals Lala’s fate after her deadly crash, but surviving leads to heartbreak and a love story fans feared would never happen

The wait is finally over! ‘NCIS: Origins’ has answered one of its biggest mysteries, revealing what really happened to Lala Dominguez after that devastating car crash. But the truth, as fans discovered in the Season 2 premiere, might be even more painful than her death. CBS’s ‘NCIS: Origins’ is the first-ever period prequel in the long-running crime franchise. It takes viewers back to the early career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) during his formative years with the Naval Investigative Service. The series not only explores Gibbs’ past but also introduces a cast of new faces who shaped his life long before the events of the flagship ‘NCIS.’

Among them is Mariel Molino’s Lala Dominguez, a character who’s quickly become central to the prequel’s emotional core. When the show premiered, many fans were intrigued and skeptical about whether ‘NCIS: Origins’ could truly add anything new to Gibbs’ backstory. After all, the original series covered most of his personal tragedies and professional milestones. But ‘Origins’ surprised viewers by introducing Lala, a smart, confident, and deeply loyal agent whose connection to Gibbs runs far deeper than expected. In fact, Mark Harmon’s opening narration in the pilot even teased that this story isn’t just about Gibbs, it’s about Lala, as per ScreenRant.

It signalled her importance to the show’s emotional landscape. That promise made the shocking Season 1 finale, which ended with her life hanging in the balance after a horrific car wreck. The new season wastes no time addressing the cliffhanger. Lala survives the crash, but the aftermath leaves her in emotional turmoil. During her recovery, Gibbs begins a new relationship with none other than Diane, according to TVLine. And the timing couldn’t be worse. Fans would know the woman eventually became his wife (and later ex-wife) in the original ‘NCIS’ timeline.

At the end of Season 1, Gibbs and Lala were on the verge of acknowledging their feelings for each other. Lala was actually on her way to see him when the accident occurred. Now, she must return to work and pretend that seeing Gibbs with someone else, especially Diane, doesn’t tear her apart. While her survival initially feels like a relief, it quickly becomes clear that Lala’s emotional pain may be far worse than death. As her colleague Mary Jo points out, Gibbs may be clinging to Diane as a way to cope with the trauma of nearly losing Lala. Still, knowing that doesn’t make it any easier for her to watch him move on.

Fans already know how Gibbs’ future plays out: he marries and later divorces Diane, but where does that leave Lala? The series now faces the challenge of balancing its established canon with the story it’s trying to tell. Could there be a brief window in Gibbs’ life where he and Lala find their way to each other? Or will ‘Origins’ commit to the tragedy, keeping their love forever unspoken? For now, Lala’s future remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: ‘NCIS: Origins’ has struck a nerve with fans. By focusing not just on Gibbs’ past, but on the people who defined it, the prequel has managed to feel both fresh and familiar.