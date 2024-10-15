Mike Franks's mystery case in 'NCIS: Origins' hints at a major Gibbs connection

CBS's 'NCIS: Origins' is a prequel series that follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his team

Contains spoilers for 'NCIS: Origins'

OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA: Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs is back in action, but this time in his younger version as Austin Stowell takes on the fan-favorite character with 'NCIS: Origins'. If you're a fan of 'NCIS,' you're probably aware of how popular Gibbs' character is, so it's only fair to have a whole series dedicated to him that takes you back to his roots.

The first episode introduces Gibbs as he joins Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid), and Lala Dominguez (Mariel Molino) in the NIS Camp Pendleton office. However, the episode introduces the show's core mystery, which will run parallel with the procedural murder mysteries and, from the look of it, this enigma can shift the dynamics once unveiled.

What mysterious case is t Mike Franks working on 'NCIS: Origins'?

Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez in a still from 'NCIS: Origins' (@cbs)

The first episode of 'NCIS: Origins' revealed that Franks is working on a covert mission. In the episode, Mike asks Wheeler's help and even asks him to call the FBI for a favor after he solves the ongoing murder case. Additionally, he hands over mission-related paperwork to Special Agent Vera Strickland (Diany Rodriguez), but when Lala asks about it, Strickland sidesteps her question.

The details of this mission remain unclear, but it seems to be connected to Gibbs as well. I believe this is why Mike is so determined to retain Gibbs in his division despite Wheeler's objection. Wheeler thinks Mike is unsuitable for the squad due to his failing psychological evaluation.

What could be the reason behind Mike Franks's secret investigation in 'NCIS: Origins'?

Austin Stowell in a still from 'NCIS: Origins' (@cbs)

One aspect of 'NCIS: Origins' that I particularly appreciate is how skillfully the show maintains the mystery surrounding the secret investigation while hinting at its potential connection to Gibbs's family. Since it is already established that Franks helps Gibbs track down his family's killer in 'NCIS', I believe this covert investigation may be connected to that pursuit.

Now, the question arises, if Frank is trying to help Gibbs apprehend the murderers of his family, why is he not telling him? The reason is easy, as we have observed Gibbs' deteriorating mental health, in which he gets erratically agitated and is still struggling with the tragedy of losing his family. Franks may be trying to protect Gibbs, knowing that if he reveals too much, Gibbs might sabotage his plans because of his emotional state.

Furthermore, the secrecy suggests that the investigation is broad, and the ramifications might extend beyond Gibbs, potentially involving other instances of international criminal behavior. It’s likely that in future episodes, Franks will continue to work secretly on his investigation while Gibbs remains unaware. However, Gibbs will eventually uncover the truth, and the two will choose to collaborate to solve the mystery.

When and how to stream 'NCIS: Origins' Episode 3?

Austin Stowell in a still from 'NCIS: Origins' (@cbs)

