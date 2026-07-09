Netflix exec reveals why 'The Boroughs' was canceled despite Top 10 run: 'There’s so many factors...'

The cancellation of 'The Boroughs' came as a surprise, as it logged over 1.2 billion watch minutes within a week of its premiere

The 2026 Emmy Award nominations were recently announced, and Netflix has cause to celebrate as it earned 111 nominations for various fan-favorite shows. While the streamer continues to enjoy critical acclaim, it has also made some difficult decisions in recent months, with several popular shows being renewed and canceled. One of the most surprising cancellations was the sci-fi mystery series, 'The Boroughs.' It premiered on May 21, 2026, and caught everyone's attention with its unique storyline. Despite being a project from the iconic Duffer Brothers, it was canceled after just one season. As per Deadline, the streamer’s Head of UCAN Scripted Series, Jinny Howe, discussed the cancellation. She mentioned, “There’s so many factors that go into when we ultimately decide that we’re not going to be able to bring a show back; it’s something we’re really thoughtful and considerate about.”

A still from 'The Boroughs' featuring cast members (Cover Image Source: Netflix | The Boroughs)

Further, Jinny added that various factors influenced the decision, saying, “I know you know that there were a lot of different factors that weighed into that decision in particular. We’re really, really proud of that show, we think they delivered a very entertaining cinematic experience for many, many people who loved it.” ‘The Boroughs’ features Geena Davis (as Renee), Alfred Molina (as Sam Cooper), Bill Pullman (as Jack Willard), Alice Kremelberg (as Anneliese Shaw), Jena Malone (as Claire), and more. As per Netflix's logline, "In a seemingly perfect retirement community, a grieving newcomer’s monstrous encounter inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes who uncover a dark secret that proves their ‘golden years’ are more dangerous, and they are more formidable, than anyone expects." The cancellation was announced five days before the end of the Emmy voting window.

A still of Denis O'Hare, Alfre Woodard, and Alfred Molina in 'The Boroughs' (Image Source: Netflix)

Another show, ‘Running Point,’ was renewed for a third season even though Season 2 opened 43% below its debut season. Netflix seemingly measures a show’s success not only by its opening numbers but also by evaluating how well it performs over time. Instead of focusing solely on premiere-week viewership, the team likely considers the show's long-term value based on its ability to keep audiences hooked.

Against this backdrop, the cancellation of 'The Boroughs' came as a surprise, as it logged over 1.2 billion watch minutes within a week and over 1.6 billion minutes in the second week. The sci-fi horror series also topped the streamer's Top 10 English TV list. However, as per Howe's comments, viewership alone was seemingly not enough to secure a second season. As per THR, one of the reasons the show was canceled was its production budget, with one episode reportedly costing approximately $10 million. Netflix weighs a show's viewership against its production costs when making important decisions, and 'The Boroughs' performance may not have been enough to justify its budget.