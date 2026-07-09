MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Netflix exec reveals why 'The Boroughs' was canceled despite Top 10 run: 'There’s so many factors...'

The cancellation of 'The Boroughs' came as a surprise, as it logged over 1.2 billion watch minutes within a week of its premiere
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from 'The Boroughs' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still from 'The Boroughs' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

The 2026 Emmy Award nominations were recently announced, and Netflix has cause to celebrate as it earned 111 nominations for various fan-favorite shows. While the streamer continues to enjoy critical acclaim, it has also made some difficult decisions in recent months, with several popular shows being renewed and canceled. One of the most surprising cancellations was the sci-fi mystery series, 'The Boroughs.' It premiered on May 21, 2026, and caught everyone's attention with its unique storyline. Despite being a project from the iconic Duffer Brothers, it was canceled after just one season. As per Deadline, the streamer’s Head of UCAN Scripted Series, Jinny Howe, discussed the cancellation. She mentioned, “There’s so many factors that go into when we ultimately decide that we’re not going to be able to bring a show back; it’s something we’re really thoughtful and considerate about.”

A still from 'The Boroughs' featuring cast members (Cover Image Source: Netflix | The Boroughs)
A still from 'The Boroughs' featuring cast members (Cover Image Source: Netflix | The Boroughs)

Further, Jinny added that various factors influenced the decision, saying, “I know you know that there were a lot of different factors that weighed into that decision in particular. We’re really, really proud of that show, we think they delivered a very entertaining cinematic experience for many, many people who loved it.” ‘The Boroughs’ features Geena Davis (as Renee), Alfred Molina (as Sam Cooper), Bill Pullman (as Jack Willard), Alice Kremelberg (as Anneliese Shaw), Jena Malone (as Claire), and more. As per Netflix's logline, "In a seemingly perfect retirement community, a grieving newcomer’s monstrous encounter inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes who uncover a dark secret that proves their ‘golden years’ are more dangerous, and they are more formidable, than anyone expects." The cancellation was announced five days before the end of the Emmy voting window.

A still of Denis O'Hare, Alfre Woodard, Alfred Molina in 'The Boroughs' (Cover image credit: Netflix)
A still of Denis O'Hare, Alfre Woodard, and Alfred Molina in 'The Boroughs' (Image Source: Netflix)

Another show, ‘Running Point,’ was renewed for a third season even though Season 2 opened 43% below its debut season. Netflix seemingly measures a show’s success not only by its opening numbers but also by evaluating how well it performs over time. Instead of focusing solely on premiere-week viewership, the team likely considers the show's long-term value based on its ability to keep audiences hooked.

Against this backdrop, the cancellation of 'The Boroughs' came as a surprise, as it logged over 1.2 billion watch minutes within a week and over 1.6 billion minutes in the second week. The sci-fi horror series also topped the streamer's Top 10 English TV list. However, as per Howe's comments, viewership alone was seemingly not enough to secure a second season. As per THR, one of the reasons the show was canceled was its production budget, with one episode reportedly costing approximately $10 million. Netflix weighs a show's viewership against its production costs when making important decisions, and 'The Boroughs' performance may not have been enough to justify its budget.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Dutton Ranch’ stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser address possible Season 2 cast exits: ‘The one thing…’
TV

‘Dutton Ranch’ stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser address possible Season 2 cast exits: ‘The one thing…’

The stars teased possible cast changes, shared an update on Season 2's story, and addressed the show's behind-the-scenes shake-up
4 hours ago
Who did Rob Reiner play in ‘The Bear’? Late actor bags Emmy nomination for first time since 1978
TV

Who did Rob Reiner play in ‘The Bear’? Late actor bags Emmy nomination for first time since 1978

Rob Reiner earned an Emmy nod for his performance as Albert Schnurr in three episodes of 'The Bear.'
5 hours ago
Will there be a Season 4 of ‘Survival of the Thickest’? Here’s what we know about Mavis Beaumont’s future
TV

Will there be a Season 4 of ‘Survival of the Thickest’? Here’s what we know about Mavis Beaumont’s future

After the latest episodes dropped, fans started asking about Season 4. Here’s everything viewers need to know about the Netflix comedy’s future.
5 hours ago
Noah Wyle teases ‘The Pitt’ Season 3 storyline after major Emmy nomination: 'He’s begun the therapeutic road'
TV

Noah Wyle teases ‘The Pitt’ Season 3 storyline after major Emmy nomination: 'He’s begun the therapeutic road'

Noah Wyle serves as the show's lead star and also has credits for writing and directing episodes of the award-winning series
5 hours ago
Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Caleb Groen navigates complicated fifth game to keep streak alive
TV

Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Caleb Groen navigates complicated fifth game to keep streak alive

Caleb Groen faced off against Molly Grove from Washington and Taylor A'Latorre from Texas in his fifth game
6 hours ago
Jimmy Olsen’s ‘Superman’ spinoff finds its main villain in ‘Scream 7’ actor — meet Season 1’s big bad
TV

Jimmy Olsen’s ‘Superman’ spinoff finds its main villain in ‘Scream 7’ actor — meet Season 1’s big bad

Jimmy Olsen’s latest investigation leads to one of DC’s most feared villains, and a familiar star is bringing the iconic character to life.
8 hours ago
When are the Emmys 2026? Time, how to watch and full nomination list
TV

When are the Emmys 2026? Time, how to watch and full nomination list

The Emmy nominations are in, now get ready for the big night! Here’s when and where to catch all the awards show excitement.
17 hours ago
Prime Video cancels Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes' family drama despite rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
TV

Prime Video cancels Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes' family drama despite rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Prime Video cancels Wonder Project's highly acclaimed show starring Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes
1 day ago
‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ undergoes major leadership change ahead of Season 5 as CW renewal remains in limbo
TV

‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ undergoes major leadership change ahead of Season 5 as CW renewal remains in limbo

‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ is heading into Season 5 with a major behind-the-scenes shakeup that could shape the future of the hit drama
1 day ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? A brilliant, high-risk bet pulls off an impossible comeback win
TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? A brilliant, high-risk bet pulls off an impossible comeback win

Caleb Groen faces off against Michael Yates and Jessica Davis in his fourth game of 'Jeopardy!'
1 day ago