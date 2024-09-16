Why was John Oliver interrupted at 2024 Emmys? 'Last Week Tonight' host cut short while paying heartfelt tribute

The symphonic music used to play the winners off the stage interrupted John Oliver in the middle of his sentence at the Emmys 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It's not unknown that John Oliver's bark generally has some bite. But the 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' host startled fans when he humorously went on the 2024 Emmy Awards producers on live TV while winning his victory for Outstanding Scripted Variety Show during the September 15 event at the Peacock Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

John’s acceptance speech took a remarkable turn as he started to get played off just as he was paying respect to his family’s recently dead dog. “In particular, I want to thank the silly, odd dog,” John mentioned.

John Oliver cut off mid-speech during Emmys 2024 (@abc)

“We have the most fantastic dog, and she was at our wedding, and she got us through the pandemic. She was with us for two pregnancies…” The symphonic music then interrupted John, to which he replied, "Perfect choice of music. We had to say goodbye to her," he said. "I feel like Sarah McLaughlin right now. She was an amazing dog." John said, playfully, "F**k you!" as the music kept getting louder, trying to persuade him to leave the stage. "There you go." “This isn’t just for her." He went on, "This is for all dogs," to applause from the crowd. “All dogs, you are all very good girls. You are very good boys. You all deserve a treat. Play me off now! Thanks so much.”

John Oliver snaps at Emmys 2024 makers for interrupting his tribute to late dog (ABC)

John Oliver's 'Last Week Tonight' defeats 'SNL' at Emmys 2024

"Thank you so much." John, the winner of the award after defeating 'Saturday Night Live', said on stage, "I'd like to thank HBO for not canceling us over the last decade. That was never a guarantee, I appreciate it."

'Happy Days' and 'SNL' were two of the popular shows whose casts reunited for the 2024 Emmys Awards. At the 'SNL' reunion earlier in the Emmy ceremony, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers, and Bowen Yang were all wrong about series creator Lorne Michaels' win-loss record from the prior awards.

Kristen told the audience that they had heard a story from behind the scenes that Lorne had received 85 Emmy nominations but had never taken home the trophy. "You do have value, you are worthy, and you are not and have never been a loser — even though you have lost a lot," she said to Lorne, who was in the audience.

John Olivers's Tonight Show beats SNL at Emmys 2024 (@abc)

John Oliver fumbles while thanking family at Emmys 2024

John continued by praising his wife, Kate Norley and their two boys, but in another hilarious moment, he unintentionally stammered his remarks.

He mentioned their first child, "And my kids, husband," before bursting into giggles. "His name is Hudson, ouch. That's gonna come back to haunt me."

John Oliver thanks family in 2024 Emmys speech (@hbo)

John Oliver predicts 'bumpy' election battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

'Last Week Tonight' with John is in its eleventh season on HBO right now. Since its premiere in 2014, the show has garnered 30 Emmys in total.

Before his most recent victory, John told Variety on the Emmy red carpet that if he loses to Kamala Harris in the forthcoming race, he won't regret having to make jokes about Donald Trump on the show. “[If Trump doesn’t win] I don’t lose any material that I’m not happy to throw overboard,” he stated.

“The whole ‘he’s been a gift to comedy’ — it’s not a gift any of us really wanted, and we’re happy to return it for store credit down the line.”

John did, however, issue a warning, saying that it was "going to be very, very close. And if Trump loses, he’s not going to accept it, making the fact that it’s going to be that close more ridiculous. … It’s going to be bumpy. It’s going to be close, and historically, he’s not handled loss well. If you’re not concerned, then you haven’t been watching. There’s plenty to be concerned about it."