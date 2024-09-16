Did SNL's Lorne Michaels win at 2024 Emmys? TV Academy honors comedy writer with playful tribute

Lorne Michael's 'Saturday Night Live' has bagged 300 Emmy nominations since its debut in 1975

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 76th Academy Television Awards has recently celebrated 50 years of 'Saturday Night Live' while honoring writer Lorne Michaels. The comedy sketch writer did not win an award at the 2024 Emmys and has experienced a string of losses in recent years.

During the live award ceremony, 'SNL' stars Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Bowen Yang, and Seth Meyers united to mark the special anniversary of SNL. They also revealed that Lorne Michaels has remarkably lost out at the Emmys 85 times. Maya recognized Lorne's efforts and claimed, "Each and every one of those 85 times you lost, you were robbed." Kristen chimed in playfully, saying, "You do have value. You are worthy. You are not and have never been a loser even though you have lost a lot." Lorne notably has 21 Emmys from 106 nominations. Although the writer has experienced a series of Emmy losses, his comedy sketch show has garnered over 300 Emmy nominations and 90 Emmy wins since it premiered in 1975.

Why did 'SNL' writer Lorne Michaels lose 85 Emmys?

The creator and executive producer of 'Saturday Night Live', Lorne Michaels, has a history of losing 85 Emmy awards. While he has won some awards, the significant number of losses has left a marked impact on his career trajectory. The comedy sketch writer has faced tough competition over the years, with the introduction of numerous new shows contributing to Lorne's losses.

Losing nominations is quite common in the entertainment industry, where many outstanding shows and individuals vie for limited awards. However, despite being overlooked multiple times, his comedy show has always been a hit with viewers, often taking playful digs at various fan-favorite artists.

Lorne Michaels' 'SNL' to celebrate 50th anniversary with special episode and movie

'Saturday Night Live' is set to ring in its 50th season on September 28 with a special premiere of a thrilling episode and a movie. Creator Lorne Michaels revealed his plans for a spectacular three-hour special slated for Sunday, February 16, 2025. In addition to this grand celebration, 'SNL' will be making its mark on the silver screen.

Jason Reitman's eagerly anticipated film delves into the behind-the-scenes drama of the show's inaugural broadcast. Since its debut in 1975, SNL has been a cultural touchstone, and Jason's film promises to offer an inside look at the groundbreaking moments that led up to its first unforgettable episode on the NBC show.

