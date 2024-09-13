Why was Alex Sampson eliminated? 'AGT' Season 19 singer’s eviction hits hard ahead of finale

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Alex Sampson has been eliminated from the NBC show

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 semifinalist Alex Sampson has been eliminated from the competition. Despite his amazing performances on the NBC show, he did not advance to the grand finale.

Alex deserved a spot in the grand finale of 'AGT' as he consistently delivered outstanding performances throughout the show. His beautiful vocals and powerful stage presence made him a standout contestant, and he truly deserved to be among the top six finalists. Alex's music struck a chord with audiences, conveying emotions and stories about his artistry and passion. Although he may not have advanced to the final stage of the competition, we firmly believe that he has a bright future ahead of him.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Alex Sampson (Instagram/alexsampson)

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Alex Sampson won hearts with his soulful vocals

Talking of Alex Sampson, his voice has a captivating quality that transports listeners to a different world. His soulful vocals are music to our ears, blending technical skill with the ability to evoke deep emotions.

This is just the beginning of what we expect to be a remarkable journey, and we are confident that Alex will carve out a successful career for himself in the music industry. With his dedication and talent, there is no doubt that Alex is on the right path, and we eagerly anticipate the incredible contributions he will make to the world of music in the years to come.

Alex Sampson has won people's hearts (Instagram/@alexsampson)

'AGT' Season 19 star Alex Sampson shares 'he loved every second' of his time on NBC show

After his elimination from the show, Alex Sampson took to his Instagram page to reflect on his time on the NBC popular show. He thanked all his fans, friends as well as family members for their love and support.

"My journey on @agt has been nothing short of amazing. I have loved every single second of it. Thank you to AGT for having me, thank you to my amazing fans who voted for me to make it this far, thank you to my family and friends who have been nothing but supportive and thank you to Jesus for letting me have this opportunity and this amazing life. I love you all so much. THIS IS NOT THE END!! “Hopeless Romantic” EP September 27th 🫶🏻," he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Sampson ✞ (@alexsampson)

Which contestants won America's Vote during 'AGT' Season 19 semifinal?

The six contestants who have secured a spot on the grand finale of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 finale include singer Richard Goodall, quick-change magician Solange Kardinaly, Australian dance crew Brent Street, drone group Sky Elements, standup comedian Learnmore Jonasi and dog act Roni Sagi and Rhythm.

Brent Street Dance in 'AGT' Season 19 (@nbc)

Tune into NBC on September 17 to catch the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 finale live at 8 PM ET.