Will Learnmore Jonasi win 'AGT' Season 19? Watch Zimbabwean comedian’s act earn him a spot in finale

Learnmore Jonasi has yet to stand out as an 'AGT' Season 19 finalist, as he competes against strong contenders for a final shot at the $1 million prize

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: On Thursday, September 12, Learmore Jonasi advanced to the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 finals, where he had the support of Howie Mandel to become the first comic to win the competition. But does the man from a little Zimbabwean community have what it takes to win the title?

While we're undoubtedly pleased for the person who raised the Zimbabwean flag and earned the golden buzzer, it seems that many viewers don't find his jokes as funny as they might appear in his performance. Many 'AGT' viewers have expressed a similarsentiments, with some even suggesting that his comments may be a bit hurtful to the Zimbabwean community/ Will Learnmore's giggles be enough to outshine the numerous major artists about to take the stage?

'AGT' Season 19 star Learnmore Jonasi is also an actor (Instagram/@learnmore_jonasi)

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Learnmore Jonasi's jab at own community earns him Golden Buzzer

Learnmore performed stand-up at his audition, in which he contrasted his previous life in Zimbabwe with that of the United States. Terry Crews was so impressed with his performance that he hit the Golden Buzzer, sending Learnmore straight to the live performances.

If you've only heard Learnmore perform once or twice, you might notice that when he tells jokes, he distances himself from the Zimbabwean community. At times, his jokes focus primarily on insulting his own community, rather than bringing people together or helping them connect with his experiences.

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Learnmore Jonasi catering to strictly American audience

Learnmore performed a stand-up comedy act in the quarterfinals, discussing topics such as his delight about receiving his green card, his sexuality, nervousness, and gluten sensitivities, as well as the differences between American and Zimbabwean cuisine and the symbolic significance of Zimbabwean names. He received standing ovations from Howie, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara.

In place of Jelly Boy the Clown, he garnered enough votes to place in the top five that evening, and he joined Reid Wilson and Kelsey Jane in the semifinals, where they would face Journeyy and Maya Neelakantan.

Learnmore is not currently attempting to target people like himself with his jokes. Comedians typically craft their material based on their intended audience and how they perceive the comic. At present, he is performing for an American audience. Comedy doesn’t need to appeal to everyone, but it should resonate with the majority of its intended audience.

That being said, one must be good in the section they chose, and he clearly is not. If you watch a lot of comedy, you'll notice that even comedians might not be fans of each other's target or style. However, they know their craft so well that they can still recognize what constitutes a good joke, performance, or routine. So it's not really about him being for a different audience; he's simply not a good comic.

This was so much fun, to my American fans Voting is now Open, link below pic.twitter.com/EfkfhtmtvY — Learnmore Jonasi (@learnmorejonasi) August 28, 2024

Learnmore Jonasi needs to upgrade his content ahead of 'AGT' Season 19 finale

In their semi-final performance, Learnmore performed a stand-up comedy act about how movies can teach you about American culture and the distinctions between African and American canines. He received standing ovations from Simon, Howie, Heidi, and Sofia.

Unlike Reid, Learnmore received enough votes to advance to the Finals. If someone receives standing ovations from the judges on consecutive occasions, one would assume that the individual is quite humorous. We can only hope that his future performances offer more than just self-deprecating quips.

Learnmore Jonasi had us all cackling with his set! 🎤🤣 Check out his hilarious performance that lit up the stage! #AGT pic.twitter.com/NwBAMApkJE — AGT Auditions (@AGTAuditions) September 12, 2024

Tune into NBC on September 17 to catch the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 finale live at 8 PM ET.