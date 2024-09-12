Is Simon Cowell backing Alex Sampson? Watch ‘AGT’ singer’s semifinal slip-up despite NBC judge’s high praise

Simon Cowell urges 'AGT' Season 19 fans to vote for Alex Sampson after his out-of-tune semifinal performance

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: NBC judge Simon Cowell particularly enjoys Alex Sampson's original tunes because they evoke a sense of nostalgia. For the Season 19 semi-final of 'America's Got Talent,' he suggested writing a song that is more poignant and profound.

While Alex still struggles with pitch, it appears that Simon isn't too concerned when a talented vocalist sings off-key. For the Wednesday, September 11 episode, Alex performs a heartbreak ballad that has a distinctly modern sound. The song is catchy enough to be airing on the radio today, even if he's giving up the quality Simon appreciated about him. Before his semifinal performance, Simon offered Alex advice on selecting music. Ultimately, Alex decided to perform 'Wallflower,' one of his original songs.

Alex Sampson's performance had us all singing along! 🎶 Check out his incredible talent on stage! #AGT pic.twitter.com/vizXbgDGR1 — AGT Auditions (@AGTAuditions) September 12, 2024

Alex Sampson earns a standing ovation in 'AGT' Season 19 semifinals

Sofía Vergara described his song as "beautiful" and called him "so adorable," while Howie Mandel gave him a standing ovation and reiterated his prediction that Alex would "go all the way" and become a major celebrity after the competition. Heidi Klum agreed with Howie, noting that he "looks like a movie star."

'AGT' Season 19 judge Sofía Vergara described Alex Sampson's act as 'beautiful' (Instagram/@alexsampson)

Simon Cowell asks 'AGT' Season 19 fans to vote Alex Sampson

Although it wasn't his favorite song by Alex Sampson, Simon Cowell expressed his appreciation for his presence on the show and hoped the public would vote him through.

Simon Cowell wants 'AGT' Season 19 fans to vote for Alex Sampson (X/@simoncowell/@alexsampson)

'AGT' Season 19 semi-finalist Alex Sampson already has the fan votes coming

The 20-year-old Canadian singer brought a touch of dreamy '50s and '60s nostalgia to the 'AGT' stage, making the Judges — and America — swoon with his soulful retro melodies. Alex's original compositions 'Pretty Baby' and 'If You Were My Girl' hit all the high notes, prompting enthusiastic shouts from the audience.

Alex rose to TikTok fame as a teenager, singing songs on request. He has since evolved into a full-fledged singer-songwriter, playing two of his original songs 'Pretty Baby' and 'If You Were My Girl,' on 'AGT.' Now that the episode has aired, voting has begun. Viewers with IP addresses and VPNs set to Canada are ineligible to vote, but those based in the United States can vote.

Alex Sampson brought a touch of dreamy '50s and '60s nostalgia to the 'AGT' stage (Instagram/@alexsampson)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC at 8 PM ET